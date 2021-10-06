Basketball reunites Felisha Legette-Jack, Maceo Jack at UB

Legette-Jack’s team returns forward Summer Hemphill and guard Dyaisha Fair, and aims for its ninth consecutive season with a winning record, and the goal of earning its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019.

“It’s awesome being home,” Maceo Jack said. “Being able to drive 5-10 minutes from where I live at and have dinner with my mom and dad every now and then, a couple times a week, it’s great. I was only able to see my mom once or twice a year when I was at GW, and my dad would make the trips every now and then, but it’s nice to have the consistent ability to be able to come home.”

Jack spent a postgraduate year at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut in 2016-17, and joined George Washington’s program in the fall of 2017. He averaged 5.4 points per game as a freshman, and averaged 11.5 points with 64 3-pointers as a sophomore. He started 28 of the Colonials’ 32 games as a junior in 2019-20 and averaged 11.7 points, and he was second in the Atlantic 10 Conference in 3-pointers made (83) that season.

Jack played in seven games for the Colonials in 2020-21, averaging 6.9 points and two rebounds. He announced Jan. 7 that he was transferring to UB.