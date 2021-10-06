Basketball reunites Felisha Legette-Jack, Maceo Jack at UB

Earlier this week, Felisha Legette-Jack rounded the track above the basketball court in Alumni Arena, and she looked down to see her son, Maceo Jack, enter the arena with one of his teammates and begin to take shots.
Legette-Jack, the University at Buffalo’s women’s basketball coach, stopped and took a deep breath, suddenly overwhelmed. Then, she thanked a higher power that her son was back in Western New York.
Legette-Jack begins her 10th season with the Bulls, who open the season Nov. 9 against Canisius at Alumni Arena. Maceo Jack prepares for his first season with the UB men’s basketball team, which opens its season at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Michigan.
“It’s the coolest thing ever,” Legette-Jack said Tuesday at Alumni Arena. “I said to him, ‘You go and evolve as a young man,’ and it took him all over the place. It took me away from him and for four years, I never saw him play on a consistent basis.”
Now, Legette-Jack and her husband, David, will have more opportunities to see Jack, a 6-foot-5 guard and a 2016 Williamsville North graduate. Maceo Jack joined the Bulls as a transfer from George Washington in January but was not eligible to play until the first semester of this school year.
UB coach Jim Whitesell talks about basketball team after practice on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
He joins a roster that lost to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference championship game and qualified for the National Invitational Tournament, and returns experienced starters in Jeenathan Williams, Ronaldo Segu and Josh Mballa.
Legette-Jack’s team returns forward Summer Hemphill and guard Dyaisha Fair, and aims for its ninth consecutive season with a winning record, and the goal of earning its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2019.
“It’s awesome being home,” Maceo Jack said. “Being able to drive 5-10 minutes from where I live at and have dinner with my mom and dad every now and then, a couple times a week, it’s great. I was only able to see my mom once or twice a year when I was at GW, and my dad would make the trips every now and then, but it’s nice to have the consistent ability to be able to come home.”
Jack spent a postgraduate year at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut in 2016-17, and joined George Washington’s program in the fall of 2017. He averaged 5.4 points per game as a freshman, and averaged 11.5 points with 64 3-pointers as a sophomore. He started 28 of the Colonials’ 32 games as a junior in 2019-20 and averaged 11.7 points, and he was second in the Atlantic 10 Conference in 3-pointers made (83) that season.
Jack played in seven games for the Colonials in 2020-21, averaging 6.9 points and two rebounds. He announced Jan. 7 that he was transferring to UB.
“The opportunity to do something I haven’t done before, win a championship, that’s the last piece of my career that I really want to add onto it,” said Jack, who is majoring in political science and who plans to double-major in legal studies. “Coach (Jim) Whitesell told me that I can help this team win another championship. That was the biggest opportunity I was looking for.
“Academically, it’s great, as we all know, and both of those aspects are going to be huge for me.”
Sitting out for a semester, Jack said, helped him learn UB’s system and learn how he could improve as a leader. It gave him what he called a “cerebral” perspective on the sport.
“They brought me in to be a leader, to add some more experience that they needed,” Jack said. “My shooting ability is going to help, offensively, and defensively, I think I can be a big piece for them because their identity is defense, and defense wins championships. I think I’m going to help come in, help this team in all three of those aspects.”
The Bulls were sixth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring defense (72.9 points per game in 25 games) last season, but led the MAC and were ninth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (29) and led the country in total rebounds per game (43.76).
George Washington announced Jack's departure from the program in December. He returned to Buffalo after the fall semester with the intention to transfer to another program, and did videoconference interviews with coaches from across the country in the family’s home.
With UB, Legette-Jack said, Jack met with the coaching staff at least five times, and over the course of each hourlong meeting, UB’s coaching staff explained the philosophies of the program and how they saw Jack fitting into their program.
“He came down from a Zoom one day and said, ‘Hey mom, dad, I made a decision and I think I’m going to stay and play here at the University at Buffalo,’ ” she said. “It was a business transaction and we said, ‘OK, son, we’re proud of you.’ Dad was all proud. I cried, and I didn’t show him, because I’m a tough person and a coach, too, but I can’t let him see me cry. But it was a moment he did it himself, and I’m really grateful for that.”
That decision, Jack explained, gave him a year to spend with his family, a year that he hasn’t had at home since his senior year of high school.
“When it comes to this game, one thing that people don’t understand is that I give everything to my players, and it does take away from my son,” Legette-Jack said. “And now, to be able to give to my team and my son is here, too? I can give him a call, communicate with him, go to Blaze Pizza and find him and Brock (Bertram) in the pizza line and buy them a pizza, because you’re in the same city. It’s the coolest thing.
“It's an honor, and I don’t take it for granted.”
