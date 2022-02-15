'Basketball is fun again': How Canisius guard Dani Haskell benefited from a fresh start

“I knew, it’s going to get better,” Haskell said. “Even though we are very young, we have a good group of young players and the fact we get to build all four years together, as young players, that’s really exciting for me. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”

'She is extremely reliable'

On the court, as a guard with the Griffs, Haskell has to think and act quickly.

Entering the 2021-22 season, Haskell had to learn a new system, with a new coach and with only five college games on her resume.

Nusseibeh, though, counted on Haskell’s consistency – a point she saw when Haskell played for I-90 Elite, an AAU club team based in Syracuse – and her ability to take in information quickly and process it just as quickly, to make split-second decisions during the course of a game, even during the first seconds of each of the Griffs’ possessions, in an offense that runs off ball screen sets and actions.

“We’ve tasked Dani with a lot of responsibility,” Nusseibeh said. “The ball is in her hands quite a bit, and I don’t know if that was something she was expecting, but it something she’s gotten, because she is extremely reliable. We trust her.