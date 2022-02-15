'Basketball is fun again': How Canisius guard Dani Haskell benefited from a fresh start

Dani Haskell was accustomed to the constant presence of basketball in her life.
Every fall and winter meant following a schedule of games and practices at Franklinville High School. Every holiday and every family gathering meant there would be a pickup game involving cousins, parents and aunts who played college basketball. Every summer meant traveling to AAU tournaments.
That constant rhythm stopped a year ago, when Canisius College’s athletic department ended its 2020-21 women’s basketball season due to health and safety concerns. Haskell’s first season of college basketball stopped abruptly, after five games and weeks of pauses due to Covid-19 issues and multiple injuries in the program.
“That was a very stressful time, so I gave myself time to stop and take a break, because mentally, it was really tough,” Haskell said. “I didn’t want to stop playing, so I gave myself that time to refocus, get back, and constantly work out, and make sure that I was ready for a real season, this time."
In that break, Haskell realized she needed time first to decompress. She trained, but when the spirit didn’t move her, she walked away from a workout. She focused on her schoolwork during her freshman year, and focused on preparing for the next season and for her future with the Golden Griffins.
At a time when so much appeared uncertain,
“When Dani Haskell was in high school, playing summer ball, she was one of the most consistent, consistent players I’ve seen, throughout an entire summer,” Nusseibeh said. “There were players with bigger names and better skill sets than her that were recruited at higher levels, but everyone asked, ‘Can that kid play D-I?' Absolutely. She is the most consistent kid on that team, and Dani is extremely steadfast. That’s someone you can rely on.
“The fact that she doesn’t waver makes her, absolutely, someone that we can rely on and will rely on a lot, moving forward.”
After finishing her high school career with 2,570 points, Haskell is the Griffs’ leading scorer (13.8 points per game) and has started all 24 games for Canisius (4-20, 2-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Manhattan and at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rider.
“This is my first real year of playing college basketball,” said Haskell, who is studying integrated marketing communications and strategic communications.
'I listened to myself'
For a person who spent so much of her life around basketball – Haskell’s father played basketball at RIT and her mother played at Houghton, two cousins played at Temple and Iona, and two of her aunts played basketball at Penn State and at St. Bonaventure – the break was unusual.
It taught her how to step back and how to give herself time to recover from the stress of a season that had been defined by a pandemic.
After an upended season, Haskell set boundaries for herself.
“I still worked out in the weight room and went to the gym, but I didn’t do super-hard workouts,” Haskell said. “And if I didn’t feel like doing something on a day, I just wouldn’t do it. I gave way. I listened to myself and knew what I needed to do.”
Those choices helped refresh her outlook when she ramped up her training, in preparation for the 2021-22 season. They also might help Haskell stave burnout.
The way Canisius’ 2020-21 season unfolded discouraged some players, and even drove a few away. Griffs coach Scott Hemer resigned after three seasons in June 2021, citing personal health reasons.
Nusseibeh took over the program, after 12 seasons as an assistant at Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Holy Cross, Manhattan and, most recently, at Miami (Ohio).
Haskell and three of her teammates – Shaunae Brown, Kayla Jackson and Erika Joseph – met Nusseibeh during Canisius’ process of interviewing candidates for the opening.
“She said to us, ‘I’m coming here for you guys,’ and she said to the seniors, ‘I want to make it a great last year for you, and good seasons to come,’ ” Haskell said. “Just the fact she was there for us, not just to coach basketball, that said something.
“It was tough because we didn’t have any coaches, at that point,” Haskell said. “That was a very difficult time, but as soon as coach Coach Sahar came in, it was like the flip of a switch.”
When Nusseibeh sat down with Haskell and her teammates during her interview at Canisius last summer, she noticed how Haskell took in everything she said and what questions her teammates asked.
“I knew, really soon, that Dani would be the barometer on this team,” Nusseibeh said. “Dani is not a too-high or too-low person. Dani is that middle, steady-Eddie, and she is someone I could go to and did go to, early on, and ask, ‘Where are we at as a team?’
“I know she has absorbed it in, and she has a great sense of everybody, because she takes time to sit back and get a feel for everything.”
Haskell, though, also had her own message for Nussebeih.
“I said, ‘I just want it to be fun again,’ " Haskell said. "Last year, it wasn’t fun, knowing about Covid, and working out while other teams were having their season. It wasn’t fun. As soon as the new staff came on, it’s been super-fun, and getting back to how I thought college basketball would be.”
Haskell also had her own reason for staying: Optimism.
“I knew, it’s going to get better,” Haskell said. “Even though we are very young, we have a good group of young players and the fact we get to build all four years together, as young players, that’s really exciting for me. I think we’re going to be pretty good.”
'She is extremely reliable'
On the court, as a guard with the Griffs, Haskell has to think and act quickly.
Entering the 2021-22 season, Haskell had to learn a new system, with a new coach and with only five college games on her resume.
Nusseibeh, though, counted on Haskell’s consistency – a point she saw when Haskell played for I-90 Elite, an AAU club team based in Syracuse – and her ability to take in information quickly and process it just as quickly, to make split-second decisions during the course of a game, even during the first seconds of each of the Griffs’ possessions, in an offense that runs off ball screen sets and actions.
“We’ve tasked Dani with a lot of responsibility,” Nusseibeh said. “The ball is in her hands quite a bit, and I don’t know if that was something she was expecting, but it something she’s gotten, because she is extremely reliable. We trust her.
“That’s where her growth has happened the most, in her decision-making. She still has a lot of room for growth, but the great thing about Dani is that she wants to do right by you, for the team.”
Transitioning to college basketball, Haskell said, is time-consuming. The competition is notches above playing high school basketball, but it brings an advantage, too.
“Being around people who love the same sport that you love, and always wanting to get better at basketball,” Haskell said. “A whole team.
“And basketball is fun again.”