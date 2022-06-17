Bail hearing delayed for Canisius basketball transfer facing felony weapons charges

A Buffalo City Court judge on Friday declined to make a bail ruling over weapons charges involving a basketball player who committed this spring to play for Canisius College.

Sarion McGee, 23, accused of having two loaded handguns in a fanny pack on campus, will remain in custody at least until his case moves to a higher court where his 15 felony charges will be handled.

McGee’s attorney, Michael Seibert, said he plans to request bail next week in State Supreme Court. A bail hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Seibert said he understands the stance taken by Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on Friday.

“My personal opinion is that it’s a political climate where no judge is going to risk his neck letting somebody out with those weapons on school grounds, especially after the political climate in the last 30-60 days,” Seibert told reporters after the hearing.

McGee, who played at Grambling State University in Louisiana and also at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., is from Milwaukee, according to the 2020-21 Grambling men's basketball roster.

While LoTempio refused to rule on bail before the case heads to a higher court, his remarks in court Friday suggest the legal trouble McGee faces in his upcoming prosecution.

“Unless you are living in a vacuum, everybody knows every state has different gun laws,” LoTempio said.

“Nobody should have a gun unless you’re hunting,” LoTempio added. “There’s no room for that, whether you’re from Milwaukee or Alaska. There’s no reason for that. He’s got three guns, all to play basketball.”

Canisius public safety officers reported finding the guns and high-capacity magazines in McGee's 2017 Kia Forte, and he was arrested Sunday night outside of Canisius’ Koessler Athletic Center. Campus police found the guns and magazines during a scan of parking tags in the center's parking lot.

McGee, who was arraigned Monday, faces 15 felony charges: two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the high-capacity magazines, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. If convicted of the most serious charge, he would face 15 years in prison.

McGee admitted to police he had firearms, according to court documents. Police also recovered a pro-mag 50-round drum magazine, loaded with 48 rounds, from the glove box of the car. According to a release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, officers also found a shotgun and additional high-capacity magazines in the car, and two loaded, illegal handguns and high-capacity magazines inside the fanny pack.

"Those were completely legal weapons that were purchased legally and were on his person because he had not yet found an apartment,” Seibert said. “He’d arrived in town less than 24 hours (earlier), and they keep trying to make it sound like he was just walking around with all this stuff in his car, just a car full of ammo.

“No, everything this kid owned was in his car, and they’re making him sound like a monster. I understand, because of the climate in Buffalo, but he will get his day in court.”

When asked if his client understood the gravity of his situation – also given that it has been a little more than a month since the mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue – Seibert said yes.

“I do disagree with what the judge said, that there’s no reason for someone to carry a weapon” Seibert said. “But if you’re going to be staying two-three blocks away from where that mass shooting took place, I would want to protect myself, too, with a legal handgun that was legally purchased.”

Canisius’ athletic department announced on its social media channels April 28 that McGee had signed with the men’s basketball program as a transfer from Logan College.

Canisius has declined to comment on McGee or his status with the men’s basketball program since his arrest, other than to say he was being recruited to play basketball.

