Back-to-back wins brings out honesty in UB football's defense

James Patterson vividly remembers the University at Buffalo football team’s uncharacteristic, 56-44 loss to Bowling Green less than a year ago, and the linebacker is blatantly honest about what kind of test his team will face this weekend.

“Last year they, did what they did, they embarrassed us,” Patterson said. “Call it what it is. But it’s another game in the MAC. Each game is a challenge, you can’t treat it as, ‘Oh, this is a lighter game,’ or ‘This is a big game.’ Each game is that game where it’s going to be a dog fight, and us as a team, as a family, we have to be prepared and stay together."

In his four seasons with the Bulls, Patterson has only lost once to the Falcons, a team that’s sunk to the bottom of the Mid-American Conference standings in recent years. Bowling Green, though, already wields one of the conference’s more efficient quarterbacks and efficient offenses in the first five weeks of this season.

The Bulls (2-3, 2-0 MAC) have won back-to-back MAC games and enter the week atop the MAC East Division, and face another divisional opponent when they play at noon Saturday at Bowling Green (2-3, 1-0).

Bowling Green faces a UB defense that is finding its cohesiveness as it moves into its MAC schedule. Bowling Green is ninth in the MAC in total offense (328.4 yards per game), but third in the conference in scoring offense (30.6 points per game). Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald has averaged 234.3 passing yards per game and leads the MAC with 13 touchdown passes, and Bowling Green has five receivers with at least 100 yards in its team’s first five games, including Odieu Hiliare (18 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns).

But much of last season’s starting roster has left UB, either through graduation, transfers or expired eligibility, a note that Bulls coach Maurice Linguist brought up Tuesday during his weekly press conference at Murchie Family Fieldhouse.

“We have enough guys on this team that if I brought up a game a year ago, they really wouldn't know what I was talking about,” Linguist said, in reference to last season's loss to Bowling Green. “We’ve really kind of been in the moment of ‘Hey, this is who they are now, this is where they are now, this is what they put on film,’ and just trying to paint that picture and tell the story, and then really get to the DNA of who they are and what needs to be true about us in order to go into this game.”

UB’s defense has also gotten honest with itself in the first five weeks of the season, down to evaluating how teammates are communicating or how they’re exercising their own fundamentals.

It has fostered results in the last two weeks. The Bulls held the Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio) offenses to less than 400 yards in each of its wins, and UB’s defense came up with key stops in the second half of a 24-20 win Saturday against the RedHawks.

“The way you do that is by looking mistakes right in the eye and clearly communicating what needs to get fixed, what issues are present, and then go about the process of how you correct those,” Linguist said. “I love the maturity of the guys because we're able to have honest and truthful conversations. I'm able to get honest and truthful feedback from the guys. And we're all working together toward the same goal, and I think that's how improvements have been made.”

UB will continue to emphasize its need for candor, to continue its momentum as the MAC schedule continues and as wins become more valuable.

“We’re the type of team that we believe if we don't do the right things, we're just shooting ourselves in the foot and we're losing the game, and they’re not beating us,” Patterson said. “That’s been the case when we lost those (first) three games. ... Those two wins, those are the things we really talked about to work on about ourselves, our communication, our details, what are we doing within the play, how are we doing it and why are we doing it? It’s coming together as a team to really become that that unit and that team everybody in Buffalo wants to see.”