Larry Costello took his four daughters to Niagara Falls years ago as part of a family vacation. As the Costello family admired the massive cascade between the United States and Canada, Lesley Costello Kirby had no idea that the college where her father set the foundation for his life in basketball was only a few miles away.

The Costello family didn’t detour to Niagara University on that trip. Lesley and her three sisters, Amy Costello, Pam Cosgrove and Colleen Kovacs, had never been to Niagara’s Lewiston campus until this week, when the athletic department honored their late father, who is one of Niagara’s three Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.

“We vow once a year that we make a sisters trip, no husbands, no children, and we use that time to reconnect and to get back to family values,” Kirby told The News earlier this week. “We’ve taken 15 of them, and every year, it’s a different location.

“Little did we know we’d end up in Niagara Falls, New York, as an ice storm is about to hit!”

Friday at the Gallagher Center, they stood for their father, who is part of a Purple Eagles basketball pantheon that includes hall of famers Calvin Murphy and Hubie Brown.

Kirby only wishes her parents, Larry and Barbara, had been there with their children.

“We were surprised,” she said. “Elated. A little bit … not, disappointed, but we wished he could have been here to enjoy this at the same point. But coming back to his alma mater, my sisters and I are completely blessed to be here.”

A life of basketball innovation

Larry Costello was a 6-foot-1 guard who became an All-American at Niagara, and scored 1,275 points in 85 games from 1950-54.

The Minoa native played for the Philadelphia Warriors, Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers from 1954-68. He helped the 76ers win the 1967 NBA championship, and retired from playing after the following season due to a torn Achilles tendon. That segued into coaching.

He led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship in his third season as head coach. That roster included Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and Oscar Robertson.

As an NBA coach for 10 seasons with the Bucks and Chicago Bulls, he became one of the NBA’s more innovative leaders. He used video to evaluate opponents. He organized playbooks and scripted scouting reports.

Jack McKinney, another basketball innovator and a Bucks assistant from 1974-76, told ESPN.com in 2001 that Costello's playbook included more than 80 plays. About half were designed to get the ball to Abdul-Jabbar.

Costello coached the Milwaukee Does of the Women’s Professional Basketball League in 1979-80, and coached from 1980-87 at Utica College. The one year he spent a year away from the NBA, he coached the East Syracuse-Minoa boys basketball team in 1965-66.

He went overseas to coach in basketball clinics. Kirby also made sure to mention that her father was instrumental in advocating for and establishing a pension plan for retired NBA players.

His four daughters were tennis stars who played basketball, but Costello never coached them, even with his encyclopedic basketball knowledge. They didn't even have a basketball hoop at their family home.

"When Dad came to watch us, his nerves were wrecked," Kirby said, laughing at the thought. "He said he couldn't stand watching us play. It was worse for him to watch us play basketball than it was to coach a world championship. He wanted us to do so well, but we didn't have the talent that he had. We put 100% effort into it, and we enjoyed it.

"I don't think we played up to his level, but he never put pressure on us.”

‘It was a perfect fit for him’

The four Costello sisters were on hand in Springfield, Mass., when the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inducted their father as a contributor in September.

Costello never got to see the rewards of his life in basketball. He was 70 when he died of cancer in 2001. His wife, Barbara, died in 2008.

His contemporaries advocated for Costello's Hall of Fame induction for years.

In a piece penned for the National Basketball Retired Players Association website in October of 2021, longtime New York Post sports columnist Peter Vecsey included a who’s-who list of testimonials on Costello's behalf.

“The purpose of this letter is to recommend Larry Costello for the National Basketball Hall of Fame," Jerry Colangelo, the longtime Phoenix Suns executive and owner, wrote in March of 1991. "I have known Larry for over 20 years and have only regard for his knowledge and abilities. He is a gentleman and would be a proud addition to the Hall of Fame.”

Costello’s ability to impact the game at every level was a basis for his induction as a contributor, one of several Naismith induction categories that’s been established in recent years.

Return to Gallagher Center

The Costello daughters met with Niagara’s men’s basketball team Friday afternoon before its 76-68 win against Fairfield.

At the under-12 timeout in the first half, the four sisters went to center court. Each had a piece of their father’s career with them as they waved to the crowd. A 1967 Philadelphia 76ers NBA championship ring. A 1971 Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship ring. An orange Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame jacket. A Naismith Hall of Fame ring with their father’s name on it.

Larry Costello’s daughters each brought a piece of their dad’s career to Niagara: a Philadelphia 76ers NBA championship ring, a Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship ring, a Naismith Hall of Fame ring with their father’s name on it, and a Hall of Fame jacket pic.twitter.com/0lEO21FFUU — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) February 25, 2023

They showed all the keepsakes to the Purple Eagles on Friday afternoon.

"It seems like every game, away or home, there's been former players, managers and coaches that have been a part of this," Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. "This is their program, as much as it is ours. They've created a story. They created the rich tradition that we have.

"To celebrate the Costello family, and Larry Costello, we're really proud to share their story ... It's really, really important for us to connect the past to the present."

Earlier in the week, Kirby scanned eBay, the popular online auction and shopping website. She found herself staring at a tiny, sculpted purple-and-white likeness of her father, a bobblehead Niagara gave to fans Friday.

“Dad would have no idea what a bobblehead is,” Kirby said, laughing.

By tipoff Friday night, the bobblehead remained on eBay. More than 1,300 spectators at the Gallagher Center each had one.

Larry Costello's name was stitched on a banner that hung from the rafters, above the stands and all the bobbleheads.

“This past, entire year has been a whirlwind of emotions,” Kirby said. “It’s very bittersweet because we would love to have Dad here with us, to experience all of this. But at the same time? What an honor. It still brings tears to my eyes.”