Back at full speed, Josh Mballa helps UB's late-season run

Josh Mballa is playing like Josh Mballa again.
Mballa, a forward on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, has been playing his most consistent basketball in the last three weeks at a time when the Bulls are preparing for the Mid-American Conference Tournament, which begins March 10 in Cleveland.
“It’s just my work,” said Mballa, who began the week third in the MAC in rebounding (8.3 per game) and fourth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (3.73). “I’m working out, doing my thing, and it’s really helped me take my game up. It’s why I’ve played so much better these last few games.”
Mballa continued his recent resurgence by registering his seventh double-double of the season in UB’s 86-84 win against Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday in Oxford, Ohio, the Bulls’ seventh win in a row. With the win at Miami, the Bulls clinched a berth in the MAC Tournament.
The 6-foot-7 forward from France had a game-high 23 points and 17 rebounds against the Redhawks, three days after he scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in an 87-73 win Saturday against Western Michigan at Alumni Arena.
Mballa is averaging 18 points and 10.8 rebounds in a six-game span from Feb. 8 to Tuesday.
Mballa averaged 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in UB’s first 11 games. He missed two games in January due to Covid-19 protocols, and when he returned, he didn’t immediately have numbers that were indicative of his typical level of play. In a six-game span between Jan. 11 and Feb. 5, Mballa averaged 6.6 and 6.5 points per game, and had only one double-double: 11 points and 13 assists in a 86-75 loss Jan. 25 at Toledo.
Mballa’s upturn comes after his recovery from Covid-19, and he said he feels himself getting stronger as the season progresses.
“He was on limited minutes,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said of Mballa, after UB’s win against Western Michigan. “You sit out for eight days, or 10 days or whatever it is, it impacts your conditioning. You’ve got the disease, and I know kids are young, but physically, it affects every person different. For him, he’s athletic, and his wind, when you’re sitting in your dorm room or apartment for 10 days, and you’re on limited minutes and limited in what you can do in practice, you’re on a very strict protocol for your own safety.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be right around there, and it’s good to see him get back to doing the things he does so well.”
Mballa returns to being an anchor inside for the Bulls, at full speed – and at full health.
“It makes us deeper,” said UB forward Jeenathan Williams, whose team continues a stretch of three games in five days Thursday at Northern Illinois. “Coach always says we’re a really deep team, and we have guys coming off the bench, but Josh Mballa, playing the way he’s playing, that’s helping us spark. We need him to produce to win.”
Y1K for the Bonnies
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is close to having five 1,000-point scorers in its starting lineup, after forward/center Osun Osunniyi scored his 1,000th point in an 81-55 win against Duquesne on Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
Osunniyi (1,023 points) is one of four starters in Bona’s lineup to have at least 1,000 career points after a 73-55 win Tuesday against Rhode Island. He joins Cheektowaga’s Dominick Welch (1,099), Jalen Adaway (1,146) and Kyle Lofton (1,519), who crossed the 1,500-point threshold when he scored 11 points last week in an 83-71 win against UMass.
Jaren Holmes joined the Bonnies as a transfer from Ranger Junior College in Texas, and he has 917 points in three seasons at Bona.
Osunniyi, Lofton and Welch went right into the lineup as freshmen in 2018-19, and have stayed relatively healthy in the last four seasons, which has helped their productivity.
Adaway, a guard, scored 506 points in two seasons at Miami (Ohio) and has 640 points in two seasons with the Bonnies.
“They share the ball, they play well together, and they’ve been here,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “They’ve started since their freshman year, and they really know how to play and they know the system, and they’re guys that fit our style. They’re guys that have come in who weren’t highly-recruited guys, other than Osun, but they’ve worked on their games, worked on their bodies and have committed themselves to being really good college basketball players, and, hopefully, professional basketball players.”
Game of the week
UB women vs. Ohio, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Alumni Arena: The UB women have won seven of their last eight games and are second in the MAC at 12-4 (18-8 overall) behind Toledo (15-1). The game pits the MAC’s top two offenses and its top two scorers: UB guard Dyaisha Fair (23.8 points per game) and Ohio guard Cierra Hooks (22.9 points per game).
The Bulls face a team that’s regaining its footing after Covid-19 protocols and injuries impacted the Bobcats’ roster earlier this month, and a win would help the Bulls clinch a berth in the MAC women’s tournament, which begins March 9 in Cleveland.