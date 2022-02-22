Back at full speed, Josh Mballa helps UB's late-season run

Mballa averaged 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in UB’s first 11 games. He missed two games in January due to Covid-19 protocols, and when he returned, he didn’t immediately have numbers that were indicative of his typical level of play. In a six-game span between Jan. 11 and Feb. 5, Mballa averaged 6.6 and 6.5 points per game, and had only one double-double: 11 points and 13 assists in a 86-75 loss Jan. 25 at Toledo.

Mballa’s upturn comes after his recovery from Covid-19, and he said he feels himself getting stronger as the season progresses.

“He was on limited minutes,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said of Mballa, after UB’s win against Western Michigan. “You sit out for eight days, or 10 days or whatever it is, it impacts your conditioning. You’ve got the disease, and I know kids are young, but physically, it affects every person different. For him, he’s athletic, and his wind, when you’re sitting in your dorm room or apartment for 10 days, and you’re on limited minutes and limited in what you can do in practice, you’re on a very strict protocol for your own safety.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be right around there, and it’s good to see him get back to doing the things he does so well.”