This may have felt like the last of James Patterson on the University at Buffalo campus, or with the University at Buffalo football program.

The linebacker ran what are likely his final reps at UB during the Bulls’ pro day workouts Thursday at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, but he insists it isn’t his final hours on campus or in the area. After pro day, he plans to stick around Western New York for a bit.

"This is the last time I'm working out here but I'm gonna stay around for like three more weeks," Patterson said. "This ain't the last one, but it shows you that I did something. I put something, my all, into it, and it came out the right way. I just want to be an example for the younger guys to see that hard work and dedication really pays off. If you stay the course and stay to your process, it will never go wrong."

From 2018-22, James Patterson and his fraternal twin, Jaret, became mainstays of the UB football program. Two years after Jaret Patterson's own pro day – a much different event, due to the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic – he spent the morning and early afternoon cheering on his brother, who is 20 minutes younger than him.

It was a family gathering. Their parents, Janine and Leroy, traveled from Maryland. Their cousins, aunts and uncles were among the spectators inside the fieldhouse to watch James, who was one of 13 UB players to participate in pro day.

UB football's James Patterson announces he will pursue NFL draft For his UB career, Patterson finished with 400 tackles, including 209 solo tackles, eight sacks, nine forced fumbles, four interceptions and five passes defended.

“This is to show that this is the family's support," said Jaret, a running back at UB from 2018-20, who is preparing for his third season with the Washington Commanders. "We're here for him, supporting his dreams. I'm excited, as well, man. I'm excited just to be a part of his journey. Like I always say, we're in this together. And we'll always lean on each other, just like we did in college, and in our whole lives.

"This university gave me and James the opportunity to pursue our dreams together. Every time I come back on campus, it's just unreal.”

James had a task at hand, though. Maximize time, distance and height at every drill in which he participated, and do it in front of professional football personnel. Scouts from at least 15 NFL teams, including the Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants, the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns, were in attendance. So were scouts from at least nine Canadian Football League teams, including the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Players from UB's 2023 roster, including wide receivers Jovany Ruiz, Justin Marshall and Quian Williams, went through drills, including the vertical leap, the three-cone drill and the 40-yard dash, and many of their teammates surrounded the staging area on the turf inside Murchie Family Fieldhouse. UB coach Maurice Linguist wanted his players to experience the setting.

"When you walk in this environment, you walk in this building and you see all the NFL logos, you see all the CFL logos, everyone, the first thing everybody realizes is, 'Whoa, this is a real thing. This is professional football, the beginning stages of it,' " Linguist said. "This is where it begins and the majority of our team was here, just watching our guys work out, watching them go through their pro process, watching them go through what it takes to prepare yourself leading up, and then execute in the moment, all the way through.”

UB did not release player data from its drills, but Patterson, who is listed at 6 feet, 232 pounds and has trained at Bommarito Performance Systems in Davie, Fla., estimated that his lowest time in the 40-yard dash was 4.74 seconds. The average time for the 23 linebackers who ran the 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL combine was 4.56; Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe had the fastest 40 time among linebackers this year (4.39 seconds).

Spring practices began this week at UB, and for the first time since the 2017-18 school year, there wasn't a Patterson brother on the Bulls' roster.

"I was trying to see if mom and dad had one more for me, somewhere,” Linguist joked. "There's another one in there, somewhere."

Still one of UB’s most prolific rushers – he’s second all-time in rushing yards (3,884) and UB’s leader in rushing touchdowns (52) – Patterson began his professional career by signing as an undrafted free agent with Washington in May of 2021. Jaret has split his two seasons between Washington’s 53-man roster and its practice squad.

Jaret’s pro day was in March of 2021, but he didn’t have the audience that his brother had, due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 56 games over five seasons at UB, James Patterson had 417 tackles (211 solo), 8.5 sacks, 14 pass breakups (10 passes defended) and nine forced fumbles.

He’s not projected on many boards for the NFL draft in April. However, he's taking to heart the advice his brother continues to give, not just to him but to other NFL hopefuls.

"The biggest thing is that it's not how you get in, it’s how you stay in,” James said. “It doesn't matter if you're drafted, undrafted, make a rookie minicamp, it depends on what opportunity you're given and how you make the best of it. I don't care what league, what team, what country gives me an opportunity, I'm going to run with it and try to make the best of it because everybody's process is different.

"I can take advice from my brother, but his process is way different from mine. So I'm taking the advice he's given me, and just run with my opportunity and my process."