At UB, Armoni Foster aims to make transition from Division II to Division I basketball

Proximity mattered for Armoni Foster.

He had an extra year of athletic eligibility to use as a college basketball player, and knew he had options for his next destination. As a Division II All-American, he knew he would receive plenty of interest from Division I programs.

Among his criteria, he wanted to be within driving distance of his hometown of Meadville, Pa. – about a 2½-hour drive southwest from Buffalo.

Foster, a 6-foot-4 guard, will join the University at Buffalo men’s basketball program as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He previously played at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Division II program whose school is about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Foster chose UB after being recruited by Xavier, Towson, Ohio, Morehead State and Duquesne.

“When I came here to visit, it felt really genuine,” Foster said. “The vibes were good, and the location was a big thing. I connected with some of the players really well.”

Foster will join the Bulls after five seasons at IUP, including a redshirt season as a freshman in 2017-18.

In 36 games this season, Foster averaged 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, and had 239 assists, 54 steals and 129 turnovers and shot 40.4% from the floor. In four seasons of playing for the Crimson Hawks, he averaged 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, and had 376 assists, 147 steals and 272 turnovers.

This season, he helped IUP reach the Division II national semifinals, where IUP lost to Augusta University, 76-61, and completed a 33-3 season. Foster was a National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-America selection, and was a finalist for the NABC Division II Player of the Year Award.

However, Foster knew his time at IUP was finite.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished everything I could at the Division II level, and Division I, playing there, it was something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Foster, who graduated from IUP with a degree in criminology and plans to pursue a master’s degree at UB. “People told me, too, it was time to go, and transferring was something I wanted to do to play Division I and to challenge myself with new things.”

Foster will join a UB program that it lost its entire starting five from last year – guards Ronaldo Segu, Maceo Jack, guard/forward Jeenathan Williams, and forwards Josh Mballa and David Skogman – to graduation, to transfers and to professional basketball. In all, the Bulls lost 11 players from its 2021-22 roster.

“Everybody’s pitch was, ‘Come on the team and be a point guard, and be a leader,’ ” said Foster, who visited UB’s campus in mid-April. “They think I can be a really good point guard.”

Foster joins an incoming class of transfers that also includes guards Yazid Powell (Harcum College) and Kanye Jones (Boston College) and forward Isaiah Adams (UCF), as well incoming freshmen Devin Ceaser and Isaac Jack.

"Armoni will bring a veteran presence to our team and a winning attitude," UB coach Jim Whitesell said when Foster signed. "He can score in a variety of different ways and is also an excellent passer. He makes those around him on the court better because of his high basketball IQ and his elite athleticism."

Foster’s challenge, though, is to make the transition from playing Division II to Division I.

“I’m definitely trying to work as hard as I can to get myself prepared for that,” Foster said. “In the summer, I played against a lot of MAC players and high-major players, and I think I measure well against Division I talent. If I keep my head down, I’ll do well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.