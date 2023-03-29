The metaphorical white smoke still has yet to billow from the University at Buffalo men's basketball program, which has gone 18 days without a head coach, or an interim coach.

However, names of candidates are emerging in the search, which is in its third calendar week since the firing of Jim Whitesell, who was UB's coach for the last four seasons.

Multiple sources told The News that a least five candidates have interviewed, including Adam Cohen, an assistant at Xavier and a Williamsville North graduate; Ben McCollum, the head coach at Division II Northwest Missouri State; Robert Jones, the head coach at Norfolk State; Jerrod Calhoun, the head coach at Youngstown State; and George Halcovage, a longtime assistant at Villanova.

Cohen, McCollum and Calhoun have turned down the opening, the sources said.

Once UB announces the hire of a coach, there will be plenty of work to be done: six players from the 2022-23 roster entered the transfer portal, but five have not made decisions on their next destination, including Curtis Jones, who was UB’s leading scorer this season. Among the new coach’s to-do list: essentially re-recruit UB's current roster, plug roster holes left by departures, whether it’s through the transfer portal or recruiting, assembling a support staff that includes assistants, and doing community outreach to re-engage UB’s fan base and its stakeholders in men’s basketball.

The lag time isn’t unique to UB in its hiring process.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 14 non-Power Six programs, according to WatchStadium.com’s coaching tracker, are without a head coach and in the process of interviewing and hiring new coaches, following firings, retirements and departures for other programs. That number dropped from 20 on Monday morning, so hires are being made.

There have also been short turnaround times with mid-major programs. Here’s a look at three programs that recently had coaching turnover:

Bowling Green

Bowling Green fired Michael Huger on March 5, with two years left in his contract, which had been extended in March 2022. Like UB, Bowling Green announced a national search would take place for its next coach. Huger was 126-125 in eight seasons at Bowling Green, including 64-82 in the Mid-American Conference.

Ten days later, Bowling Green hired Todd Simon, Southern Utah’s head coach; Southern Utah went 22-21 and reached the Western Athletic Conference title game. Southern Utah also had the No. 4 scoring offense in the country (83 points per game).

Bowling Green athletic director Derek van der Merwe said 22 candidates, including assistant and head coaches ranging from Division II to Power Five programs, were considered for the position.

There was a connection between Simon, a 2003 Central Michigan graduate, and the Falcons: Van der Merwe is also a Central Michigan alum and former Chippewas athlete, but told reporters in Northwest Ohio that point did not factor into the decision to hire Simon.

Arkansas State

Arkansas State fired head coach Mike Balado on March 16, and announced the hiring of former UB assistant Bryan Hodgson from Alabama on March 22. Arkansas State was 82-100 in six seasons with Balado as its coach; the Red Wolves went 13-20 and 4-14 in the Sun Belt Conference this season.

Hodgson – a candidate for the opening at UB in 2019 – is known for his recruiting prowess, and he was general manager of Blue Collar U, a team made up primarily of UB alumni that won The Basketball Tournament in August.

Chuck Welch, president of the Arkansas State university system, told reporters after Hodgson was introduced at Arkansas State: Athletic director Jeff Purinton moved very quickly but also very methodically in the search process.

Money factored in; according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Balado's buyout was $187,500, as of March 15.

Connections also mattered. Purinton, Arkansas State’s athletic director, was also part of the search committee that hired Nate Oats, the former UB coach, at Alabama in 2019.

Iona

Rick Pitino became head coach at St. John’s on March 20, after three seasons at Iona, including NCAA Tournament appearances in two of the last three seasons, as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s tournament champion.

The next day, Iona announced the hire of Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson, who was fresh off his team – a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament – knocking off Purdue, a 1 seed. It was only the second 16-seed upset of a 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history.

It’s a different situation than a mid-major firing one coach and hiring another.

At first glance, it appeared Iona struck while the iron was hot, but the turnaround time showed that Iona had a contingency plan in place – and, likely, a succession plan.

Lohud.com reported after Anderson’s hire that Iona previously interviewed him in 2020, following Tim Cluess’ resignation. Iona, however, hired Pitino for the opening.