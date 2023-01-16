At Alabama, former UB basketball coach Nate Oats faces crisis after arrest of player on murder charge

Nate Oats was subdued and nearly stone-faced as he discussed the state of his team, following a bombshell that was dropped on the Alabama basketball program over the weekend.

Oats, Alabama’s fourth-year men’s basketball coach, learned Sunday morning that Darius Miles, a forward with the Crimson Tide, had been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, near the Tuscaloosa campus.

Oats, who coached the University at Buffalo men's basketball team from 2015-19, went from a Sunday of strategizing for the Tide’s game Tuesday at Vanderbilt to suddenly dealing with a program that faced a grave crisis after Miles' arrest.

In Oats’ seven-plus seasons as a head coach at UB and at Alabama, he hasn’t faced any sort of upheaval of this level or magnitude in a program, until this week. Few coaches have.

Less than 40 hours after learning about Miles’ arrest, Oats addressed reporters Monday in Tuscaloosa in a news conference that lasted less than 10 minutes. There was little basketball discussion, other than that the Tide planned to practice Monday, and that it would take its entire roster to Vanderbilt.

“It’s really a tragedy, all around, but especially for Jamea and her family,” Oats told reporters in Tuscaloosa. “I wish we weren’t having to address the situation, but we’ve got to pull together as a team, at this point, and be there for each other.”

Miles, 21, was booked into the Tuscaloosa jail Sunday night. He’s one of two individuals charged. Michael Lynn Davis also faces a capital murder charge and has been jailed without bond.

According to Alabama judicial codes, a capital murder charge is applicable if an individual is murdered by or through a deadly weapon used upon a victim inside a vehicle.

Oats opened his first public comments by offering condolences to Harris, whom he said was “taken away too soon, from a senseless act.”

Oats said he spoke with Miles’ mother Sunday, and also thought of his own three daughters.

“It went through my mind how easily it could have been one of mine,” Oats said. “Tough situation. Talked to Darius’ mother multiple times yesterday. Very hard situation, on both accounts.

“We just continue to pray for Jamea and her family. Although I didn’t know them, but they’re certainly in our thoughts and prayers, and continuing to pray for Darius’ situation, too. It’s just an unfortunate incident that I wish we weren’t having to deal with today.”

Oats said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation by police.

“There’s nothing I can add that hasn’t already been shared,” Oats said. “You may have some questions, but there’s nothing I can comment on relative to Darius’ situation and the investigation.”

The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News reported that the shooting was a result of a minor argument between the victims and suspects, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Department were called to the scene at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning near Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, did not specify to the Tuscaloosa News whom investigators believe pulled the trigger, but said both suspects are being charged because their actions led to Harris’ death.

Harris was the passenger in a car that was shot but the driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, told officers the vehicle had been shot into and he had fired back in self-defense and might have struck one of the assailants. The Tuscaloosa News reported Miles and Davis were identified as suspects after investigators spoke with witnesses and viewed video surveillance.

Alabama’s athletic department said in a release Sunday that Miles is no longer on the basketball team. AL.com reported that Miles is no longer a student at Alabama.

“It’s more of a grieving process, in understanding the severity of the situation with Jamea,” Oats said Monday. “They also understand the severity of the situation with Darius, and there’s both sides of it, dealing with it. It’s not something you go through often, as a coach, but I think we’ve got the services around the program to help us handle this situation.”