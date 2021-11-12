As UB's Felisha Legette-Jack continues to rise, she helps others climb

But, she added, “Just to see that she’s actually getting her flowers while she’s still here, it’s bittersweet. If anybody deserves it, it’s her. She has given her all, not only to Syracuse but to UB. To be the first woman, that’s tough. For her to get the recognition she is getting now is well-deserved. But rather now, than later.”

Legette-Jack doesn’t want the moment to bring a sense of finality. No. 33 will hang on the same interior façade as Syracuse football greats Floyd Little and Ernie Davis, basketball greats Rony Seikaly, Carmelo Anthony and Pearl Washington, and even musical great Billy Joel.

She hopes her No. 33 will inspire more women.

“The No. 44, it is such an iconic number at Syracuse,” Legette-Jack said. “There’s never been a woman that’s been raised to the rafters. That 33 now? That can be a powerful number for women in Syracuse, I pray. God says, ‘I have so many boxes for you and I want you to be humbled by those boxes, but don’t ever settle for that one box. There’s more to be opened.'