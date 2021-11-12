As UB's Felisha Legette-Jack continues to rise, she helps others climb

In the spring of 2012, Kristen Sharkey and several of her University at Buffalo women’s basketball teammates sat in a conference room with a candidate for the head coaching job.
Sharkey was just finishing her sophomore year as a forward and in her first two years with the Bulls, she believed there was nobody in the program who shared her vision. Sharkey wanted to win, and needed people around her who wanted to put in the work and make it happen.
As Sharkey listened to Felisha Legette-Jack map what her expectations would be as UB’s women’s basketball coach, she saw someone who shared the same mindset. Her approach would allow the program to thrive.
“She was giving us everything, the passionate Coach Jack, the: ‘This is what I’m going to do and this is what I’m going to do,’ ” Sharkey recalled. “We said, ‘Coach, we just want to win.’ I said, ‘I came here to make a difference.’ ”
Legette-Jack stared straight at Sharkey. “Let’s make a difference together,” Legette-Jack said.
UB formally introduced Legette-Jack as its women’s basketball coach on June 14, 2012. She immediately implemented standards. She mandated that players refer to adults by formal titles: “Miss, Mister, Doctor.” She set new expectations for academic achievement. She was hard, but she was fair.
Legette-Jack knew that by expecting the best out of others, by demanding discipline, respect, communication and responsibility, she was going to help the Bulls become winners.
“My initial goal when I got here was to be myself, because I think I lost my way at my last institution,” Legette-Jack said. “I said I wanted to be as intense as I can. I wanted to be a defensive juggernaut coach. (Former UB athletic director Danny) White challenged me to be myself. He stood in front of me in tough times and said, ‘We just need to move the needle, a little bit. Winning isn’t important right now. We’ve got to build a culture here.’
“My whole hope was to get players to defend and for me to be my tough self.”
Legette-Jack, 55, enters her 10th season with the Bulls, and she has established consistency in the program while empowering the people around her. She created and continues her own culture. And now, on Sunday, Syracuse will retire her uniform No. 33.
“She was and still is a fierce and passionate competitor,” said Angela Alston-Roberts, Legette-Jack’s teammate at Syracuse from 1986-89. “One thing that has been consistent and unwavering about Felisha is that she always made everyone else around her better by pushing herself to the limit.”
Her first nine seasons at UB are a prism for that philosophy. Sharkey is an assistant coach for the Bulls, and she has witnessed Legette-Jack's reclamation of the program.
“We had no winning history,” Sharkey said. “There was nothing here. This was an opportunity for her to bounce back and rewrite an entire history book, if she wanted to. And the players she took over, we had to make a decision, and make it quickly, if we wanted to step up to her expectations.”
First steps as a coach
Legette-Jack’s inspiration to coach came from Willetta Spease, her coach at Nottingham High School in Syracuse. Spease, she said, was a diminutive woman whose personality transformed when she was on the basketball court and who wanted her players to grow through the sport. She found ways to push buttons, too.
Spease noticed that even though Legette-Jack was good at basketball, she had weaknesses. Legette-Jack remembered how her boyfriend came into the gymnasium during a game, right as she was about to line up for a free throw.
Then, she heard her coach’s voice.
“ 'I know you’re not going to make this free throw,’ ” Legette-Jack howled, recalling what her coach said. “ ‘I know every time he comes in, you’re going to act different.’ And I’m like, 'What are you talking about!?!'
“But she never let you relax. She always used life stuff in order to make basketball make sense. She made you so committed to being your optimum self and I thought, “That is the coolest thing ever! She is taking me higher, and higher, and higher, and it has nothing to do with basketball.' ”
If Legette-Jack ever got an opportunity to help others, she was going to reflect Spease. She took that approach to Syracuse, where she became the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, a three-time All-Big East selection and one of the Orange’s most prolific women’s basketball players.
She earned her degree in child and family studies and psychology in 1989. After working with the Syracuse Housing Authority and coaching basketball at Westhill High School, she got a call from Margo Plotzke, the women’s basketball coach at Boston College, after the 1991 season. The athletic director at the time, Chet Gladchuk, wanted a Black coach on the women’s basketball staff. Plotzke also was trying to recruit two Black women’s basketball players to Boston College.
If Legette-Jack could get one of the players to sign with the Eagles during her interview and visit to campus, the job was hers.
“By the time I flew back to Syracuse after a weekend, those two kids signed, and I got the job,” Legette-Jack said, grinning.
Her two seasons at Boston College began a winding path through women’s college basketball. She was an assistant at Syracuse from 1993 to 2000, then was an assistant at Michigan State from 2000-02. She earned her first head coaching job in 2002 at Hofstra, and after four seasons with the Pride, she moved to the Big Ten, where she coached Indiana for six seasons before she was fired after the 2011-12 season.
When she arrived at Buffalo, Legette-Jack got something she never felt she had at Indiana: the opportunities to try, to succeed, to fall, to get back up and try again.
“She is a faithful woman,” UB forward Summer Hemphill said. “All that she does is through her faith. Through that, she is able to see her vision and speak it to existence. That’s what she’s done, and I’ve been a witness to, my six years here. How Coach Jack is able to see things we don’t see. She is our leader and we follow her, and it all falls into place, how she envisioned it. We would have never seen it, but she has seen it all along.”
'Coach on a mission'
Canisius coach Sahar Nusseibeh was an assistant at Bowling Green during the 2013-14 season, when she first faced a team coached by Legette-Jack at the Stroh Center in northwest Ohio. Nusseibeh remembers how intense and how loud the Bulls were in warmups.
A thought occurred to Nusseibeh as she looked over at Legette-Jack.
“I said, ‘Wow, they may not be great this year, but they are going to be at the top of this conference in only a few years,’ ” said Nusseibeh, whose team lost 102-42 in its season opener Tuesday at UB. “Those young women, in their warmup, emulated Felisha so well. That’s who Buffalo is. They are just like her. They’re tough, they’re tenacious.”
In nine seasons at UB, Legette-Jack has led the Bulls to three NCAA Tournament appearances and two MAC Tournament championships, and she is the winningest coach in UB women’s basketball history.
Her former players are now in teaching, medicine, finance and play professional basketball. She relishes the fact that she sets a goal of preparing women for life after college basketball.
“I tell my coaches all the time, don’t give me the best players, give me the players that can play for me,” Legette-Jack said. “I’m not the best coach. I’m a mid-major coach, but I’m a coach on a mission, to grow young people to a place where they believe success awaits each and every one of them.”
Sharkey was an assistant on the UB team that won its first MAC Tournament title in 2016.
“In order to get greatness out of someone, they need to feel comfortable and respected. She is going to push them on the court,” Sharkey said. “But off that court, she loves them like they’re her own. They feel respected. They feel comforted. Once you have that with a player, that relationship, you can push anybody to be what they want to be. She is a master at relationships. That is half the battle.
“She is so good at pulling greatness out of people.”
Her message to the people around her: You are valued. You matter.
That resonated for Hemphill when she sat out the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury. Legette-Jack insisted that Hemphill use her voice, her perspective and her experience to help her team achieve its goals.
“Everybody faces mental struggles where you feel like the world is against you, or it just might be a bad day,” Hemphill said. “To hear it from somebody other than yourself and to know somebody believes in me and has faith in you, you don’t want to give up or let them down.”
Paving way for greats
On Sunday, Legette-Jack’s No. 33 will be lifted to the walls of the Carrier Dome. The Syracuse native will be the first women’s basketball player at Syracuse to have her number retired.
“Just thinking of some of the names she will be with, it sends chills down my spine,” Alston-Roberts said. “What an incredible testament to who she is as a person and all that she has accomplished, to have her on that level, it is volumes.
“She is taking her place in the legacy of Syracuse, the university, the city and all the people whom she has brought along with her. And she is paving the way for other greats.”
With so many spotlights on women’s sports, and the number of high-achieving female athletes to come out of Syracuse, Hemphill wonders why it hadn’t happened until now.
But, she added, “Just to see that she’s actually getting her flowers while she’s still here, it’s bittersweet. If anybody deserves it, it’s her. She has given her all, not only to Syracuse but to UB. To be the first woman, that’s tough. For her to get the recognition she is getting now is well-deserved. But rather now, than later.”
Legette-Jack doesn’t want the moment to bring a sense of finality. No. 33 will hang on the same interior façade as Syracuse football greats Floyd Little and Ernie Davis, basketball greats Rony Seikaly, Carmelo Anthony and Pearl Washington, and even musical great Billy Joel.
She hopes her No. 33 will inspire more women.
“The No. 44, it is such an iconic number at Syracuse,” Legette-Jack said. “There’s never been a woman that’s been raised to the rafters. That 33 now? That can be a powerful number for women in Syracuse, I pray. God says, ‘I have so many boxes for you and I want you to be humbled by those boxes, but don’t ever settle for that one box. There’s more to be opened.'
“The next box for me is, when you see 33, you think, ‘Phenomenal women.’ At Indiana, I always thought, how do we make women powerful? I needed women to help be my village for the job at Indiana. We call ourselves Phenomenal Women. P-Dubs. My next thought process through this moment we are going to share is to make No. 33 such an iconic number for P-Dubs.
"When you see 33 on somebody’s chest, she is saying something to you. Not only am I going to be the best at what I do, I’m going to get to a place of higher ups and reach back and grab another woman, to let her know that she can come, as well.”
That’s what she set out to do when she arrived at UB in the spring of 2012.
“To be your best, that is what she brought to the table and what she continues to bring to the table,” Sharkey said. “And then basketball just came, because everything else was being taught to us. You are going to be great in person. You are going to be great in the classroom. You are going to be great in basketball. Because if you have this mindset, that greatness is within you, then that is what is going to come out of it. That’s what she brought, and that’s what she continues to bring, every day.”
Felisha Legette-Jack by the numbers
Record: 318–270 as a Division I head coach
As a coach at UB
Record: 178-107
Postseason: Three NCAA Tournament berths (2016, 2018, 2019); reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2018; one WNIT appearance (2015); two Mid-American Conference Tournament championships (2016, 2019).
As a player at Syracuse
Stats: 1,526 points, 927 rebounds in four seasons with the Orange.
The skinny: One of three players in school history to score more than 1,500 points and grab more than 900 rebounds. ... Eighth in program history in career points and fourth in career rebounds. ... 1985 Big East Conference freshman of the year. ... A three-time All-Big East selection. ... One of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.