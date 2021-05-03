As many as seven UB football assistants to join Lance Leipold's Kansas staff

A number of assistant coaches from the University at Buffalo football program are expected to join Lance Leipold’s staff at Kansas.

Multiple sources confirmed to The News that the Bulls will lose at least four assistant coaches from the current staff, including linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Simpson, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Brian Borland, quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Andy Kotelnicki.

That number could grow, though, as Yahoo! Sports first reported Monday that seven assistant coaches and coordinators will join the Jayhawks’ staff, including Rob Ianello, who is currently UB’s interim coach. Prior to Leipold's departure, Ianello was UB’s associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach. Ianello previously coached at Kansas from 2012-15.

A UB athletic department spokesperson declined to comment to The News regarding any potential changes among its football coaching staff.

As of Monday afternoon, those seven coaches are still listed in UB’s online campus directory and on UB's athletics website.

UB football coach Lance Leipold heading to Kansas Leipold replaces Les Miles, who coached for two seasons at Kansas. Kansas is expected to formally introduce Leipold as its head coach Monday morning.