 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As many as seven UB football assistants to join Lance Leipold's Kansas staff
0 comments

As many as seven UB football assistants to join Lance Leipold's Kansas staff

Support this work for $1 a month
Leipold goes from D-3 to Power 5 in taking on Kansas rebuild

University of Kansas new NCAA college football head coach Lance Leipold speaks during a news conference in Lawrence, Kansas, Monday, May 3, 2021.

 Evert Nelson

A number of assistant coaches from the University at Buffalo football program are expected to join Lance Leipold’s staff at Kansas.

Multiple sources confirmed to The News that the Bulls will lose at least four assistant coaches from the current staff, including linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Simpson, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Brian Borland, quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Andy Kotelnicki.

That number could grow, though, as Yahoo! Sports first reported Monday that seven assistant coaches and coordinators will join the Jayhawks’ staff, including Rob Ianello, who is currently UB’s interim coach. Prior to Leipold's departure, Ianello was UB’s associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach. Ianello previously coached at Kansas from 2012-15.

A UB athletic department spokesperson declined to comment to The News regarding any potential changes among its football coaching staff.

As of Monday afternoon, those seven coaches are still listed in UB’s online campus directory and on UB's athletics website.

Leipold resigned from his position at UB on Friday, after six seasons as its head coach. Kansas formally introduced Leipold as its head coach Monday in Lawrence, Kan. During his introductory press conference, Leipold did not offer specifics regarding his coaching staff’s makeup with the Jayhawks, but anticipated that the staff could come together quickly. Leipold also said he is open to retaining coaches on the Jayhawks' current staff.

“As we put this staff together, this isn't for one season," Leipold said. "We are going to put a staff together for the future. Back to the words about 'continuity' and 'consistency.'

"As I evaluate the situation, that's going to be first and foremost, fit and holistically.”

UB athletic director Mark Alnutt told reporters Friday in a video conference that he expected to have a timeline of between seven and 14 days from the date of Leipold's resignation on April 30 to hire a new football coach.

Alnutt said he has formulated a short list of candidates, and UB will use a search firm in the process of hiring a new football coach; UB used Parker Executive Search in 2019 when it hired Jim Whitesell as its men's basketball coach after Nate Oats left for Alabama.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 things to know about Miami (Ohio) offensive tackle Tommy Doyle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News