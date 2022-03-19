Arkansas survives defensive struggle, holds off New Mexico State to return to Sweet 16

"The bounce pass was incredible," Musselman said. "He's got such great court vision. He thrives on making home run plays. Sometimes you want guys to just look for a single, but we see it all the time that he has that dramatic flare to his game."

The Saturday evening session drew a full house of 18,299, more than 2,000 better than each of Thursday's doubleheaders. The NCAAs will return for their eighth run in Buffalo in 2026. One of the loudest roars of the night came when Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was shown on the Jumbotron sitting in a suite. The cheers grew even more when Beane gave a wave.

Musselman has been the talk of the town all week on social media, giving it up to Buffalo and his sports teams. He had one final message for the city at the interview dais just as Saturday night was about to turn into Sunday morning.

"I gotta come back I guess in the summer because I had a blast," he said. "I had great meals. I loved visiting the Bills. All the people over there were awesome and I definitely want to try to come to a Bills game without question. I've been to a few of these and this was the 'funnest' experience that I've had. We were able to do some stuff with the guys like go to Niagara Falss. The weather was incredible for two days we had off. It was awesome."

