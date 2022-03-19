Arkansas survives defensive struggle, holds off New Mexico State to return to Sweet 16

The Arkansas defense absolutely suffocated New Mexico State star guard Teddy Allen most of the night. The Razorbacks' offense survived in just fits and starts. It was a combination that proved good enough Saturday to get them from KeyBank Center to the Sweet 16.
Just 48 hours after Allen lit up Connecticut for 37 points to tie the arena scoring record, he managed just 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting as Arkansas returned to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament with a 53-48 win over the Aggies.
Perimeter D is prescription for success at any level of the game, Gaughan says. Get long-armed athletes at the three guard positions. Get their buy-in doing the dirty work on defense on every possession.
Arkansas (27-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which becomes a first-time host for the West Regional. The Razorbacks, who got to the Elite Eight in 2021, will play Thursday night against No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, an 82-78 winner over No. 9 Memphis in the late game at Portland, Ore.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is a familiar face in the Bay Area, as he was the coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2002-2004. That was when the team played in the then-Oakland Coliseum and well before the Steph Curry era ushered in an NBA dynasty.
And Musselman went back to his NBA memories to help his team in this one, revealing he checked some old e-mails on how he defended late Lakers star Kobe Bryant for ideas on dealing with Allen.
Hounded all night by swingman Au'Diese Toney, who got help from double teams, Allen was completely taken out of the game and stood mostly on the perimeter, hardly even moving to the ball. He scored five points in the first half and didn't take a shot for the first six minutes of the second half.
"What that philosophy is maybe force him right for a quarter, force him left for a quarter," Musselman said. "Bring an extra defender, which you saw tonight we did a lot ... sometimes on the catch, sometimes on the second dribble. I didn't know if a college team would be able to do that but I think there's a huge benefit to be honest with coaching in the NBA."
Toney said Musselman gave him a direct message after Allen shredded UConn.
"He said, 'You've got a big responsibility. The man can play ball. He's a bucket-getter,'" Toney said. "My minsdet was to keep him under control and not let him loose. A couple possessions later on in the second half, he started getting frustrated. And that was my key to keep doing what I was doing. Last game he had 37 and was aggressive and wanted the ball more. This game didn't seem like he wanted the ball as much."
Said Musselman: "The way that he played individually tonight was as good as any defender I've ever coached."
Allen wasn't the only player to struggle on offense in this one, as open shots were difficult to find on either side. And even when they came, the teams struggled to get them down. Arkansas made 14 of 51 from the field for a season-low 27.5% and 3 of 16 from 3-point range. New Mexico State was 18 of 53/6 of 26 and committed 19 turnovers.
New Mexico State entered the game averaging 73.2 points per game and Allen came in at 19.8. Both team and star player didn't get close to those figures. Forward Johnny McCants had team-highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds, almost singlehandedly keeping the Aggies afloat.
Guard J.D. Notae lead Arkansas with 18 points and tied the program record for a tournament game with eight steals. But he fouled out on a charge with 1:22 left and his team up, 46-40.
Allen followed with a 3-pointer from the left of the key to get his team within three. Davonte Davis' two free throws with 45.8 seconds left put the Razorbacks up by five but a 3-pointer by Jabari Rice with 11.7 seconds left off a scrambled possession got the Aggies back within two. Arkansas held on as backup Chris Lykes, who replaced Notae, nailed four clutch free throws in the final 10 seconds.
The Razorsbacks finished 22 of 25 at the line, including 16 of 18 in the second half.
"It's bigger than myself. It's a team game," said Lykes, a graduate student who only played nine minutes but was 7 for 7 at the stripe. "For us to win that game, somebody had to knock down those free throws. I just stayed ready. The coaches did a good job keeping me ready and I knocked them down."
The Buffalo-born guard provided an early spark and No. 4-seeded Providence routed No. 12-seeded Richmond, 79-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
Arkansas had a 26-17 halftime lead and it could have been worse, but New Mexico State's Clayton Henry converted a four-point play with 1.9 seconds left on the clock when he was foolishly fouled by Davis while shooting a 3-pointer.
The 17 points were the fewest first-half points by an Arkansas opponent in an NCAA game, breaking the mark of 18 set by Wyoming in 1941. Arkansas used a 17-2 run over a 7 1/2-minute stretch to turn a 9-7 deficit into a 24-11 lead.
The Henry four-pointer seemed to energize New Mexico State while the Arkansas offense short-circuited in the second half. The Razorbacks made just 2 of their first 15 shots and had only four points in the first 10 minutes as New Mexico State chipped away.
The Aggies took their first lead, 33-32, on McCants' two free throws with 8:06 before Arkansas finally found the range with a 9-0 run. A key sequence came when Stanley Umode nailed a trey at the shot clock buzzer with 6:20 to go and Toney followed with a dunk off an Allen turnover for a 41-33 lead. It came off a perfect Davis bounce pass.
"The bounce pass was incredible," Musselman said. "He's got such great court vision. He thrives on making home run plays. Sometimes you want guys to just look for a single, but we see it all the time that he has that dramatic flare to his game."
The Saturday evening session drew a full house of 18,299, more than 2,000 better than each of Thursday's doubleheaders. The NCAAs will return for their eighth run in Buffalo in 2026. One of the loudest roars of the night came when Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was shown on the Jumbotron sitting in a suite. The cheers grew even more when Beane gave a wave.
Musselman has been the talk of the town all week on social media, giving it up to Buffalo and his sports teams. He had one final message for the city at the interview dais just as Saturday night was about to turn into Sunday morning.
"I gotta come back I guess in the summer because I had a blast," he said. "I had great meals. I loved visiting the Bills. All the people over there were awesome and I definitely want to try to come to a Bills game without question. I've been to a few of these and this was the 'funnest' experience that I've had. We were able to do some stuff with the guys like go to Niagara Falss. The weather was incredible for two days we had off. It was awesome."