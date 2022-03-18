Arkansas' Eric Musselman 'blown away' by meeting Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has gotten plenty of run the last three days for wearing gear of Buffalo sports teams, embracing the city's restaurants and walkability, and even wearing sneakers with the skyline on it for Thursday night's win over Vermont.
Musselman tweeted his goal for Friday was to get some BillsMafia gear and he did even better than that -- having a meeting with Bills coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane, and getting a tour of the team's glittering practice facility and Highmark Stadium.
"Coach was nice enough to come, as was Brandon. And we talked philosophy for quite some time," Musselman said Friday. "I thought maybe we'd talk for three or four minutes. But we really got into some leadership stuff, which was really, really cool. I was completely blown away with how nice and the time that both those guys gave not only myself, but my son and we had a few other staff members there."
The visit was in motion when the Razorbacks started to hear rumblings they might get sent to Buffalo. Musselman's wife, Danyelle, is friends with the wife of former Bills defensive stalwart Lorenzo Alexander, and Razorbacks director of scouting and analytics Hays Myers is a distant relative of former Bills star Kyle Williams. The two Arkansas connections got the wheels moving and the meeting happened Friday prior to practice for fourth-seeded Arkansas' game here Saturday night at 8:40 against No. 12 New Mexico State.
The roll call of coaches who have stalked the KeyBank Center sidelines during the NCAA Tournament reads like a who's who of college basketball.
Coaches and executives in all sports love to pick each others' brains and the Bills brass has routinely built relationships with their counterparts with the Sabres, who work under the Pegula Sports & Entertainment umbrella. Musselman, 57, has been at Arkansas since 2019 and is a former NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento.
Musselman said he shared phone numbers with McDermott and Beane and they exchanged texts after he left the stadium.
"I look forward and I truly believe that sometime down the road, we will end up either doing a Zoom together with maybe some other coaches, or maybe just the two of us talking philosophy," Musselman said. "[McDermott and I] talked about dealing with media after a win or after a loss. We talked about a whole bunch of things, which I know I learned. He didn't probably learn anything from me, but I learned some stuff from him for sure."
Danyelle Musselman even used her Instagram story to post a meme of her husband's head superimposed on the body of a tailgating Bills fan with the notation "Hogs Win" above it to celebrate Thursday's victory. What was Eric Musselman doing? Making a leaping jump through a folding table.
"Whenever I go to Instagram, I need one of my two sons around me," Musselman said. "What did my wife do now?"
Told the answer, the hyperintense Musselman joked, "Are we sure it wasn't really me?"
