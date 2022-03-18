Arkansas' Eric Musselman 'blown away' by meeting Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane

The visit was in motion when the Razorbacks started to hear rumblings they might get sent to Buffalo. Musselman's wife, Danyelle, is friends with the wife of former Bills defensive stalwart Lorenzo Alexander, and Razorbacks director of scouting and analytics Hays Myers is a distant relative of former Bills star Kyle Williams. The two Arkansas connections got the wheels moving and the meeting happened Friday prior to practice for fourth-seeded Arkansas' game here Saturday night at 8:40 against No. 12 New Mexico State.

Eric Musselman, Dan Hurley bring family lineage, enthusiasm for Buffalo to town The roll call of coaches who have stalked the KeyBank Center sidelines during the NCAA Tournament reads like a who's who of college basketball.

Coaches and executives in all sports love to pick each others' brains and the Bills brass has routinely built relationships with their counterparts with the Sabres, who work under the Pegula Sports & Entertainment umbrella. Musselman, 57, has been at Arkansas since 2019 and is a former NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento.

Musselman said he shared phone numbers with McDermott and Beane and they exchanged texts after he left the stadium.