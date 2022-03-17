Arkansas avoids upset bug, advances by holding off Vermont

Arkansas (26-8) will meet New Mexico State here Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Like the two seeds that played before it, Arkansas looked like it was in trouble too. A 36-27 Razorbacks lead early in the second half evaporated in the face of a 12-0 Vermont run that energized the green and gold-clad Catamounts fans who made the roughly eight-hour trip from Burlington.

The Catamounts (28-6) took their last lead, 51-50, on a three-pointer by Robin Duncan with 9:47 to go. Guard Stanley Umude's two free throws 13 seconds later put the Razorbacks back in front and Vermont never led again.

Umude lead Arkansas with 21 points. Leading scorer J.D. Notae, averaging 18.4 points, was held without a single one in the first half but found his game and finished with 17, including the two clinching free throws with nine seconds left. Senior forward Ryan Davis paced Vermont with 20.

Vermont fell to 0-3 in NCAA games in Buffalo. It previously lost here to Syracuse in 2010 as a No. 16 seed, and to eventual national champion Connecticut in 2004 as a No. 15.

Vermont's biggest win in program history came as a No. 13 seed in 2005, when the Catamounts stunned Syracuse in Worcester, Mass. There would be no repeat Thursday.

