Arkansas avoids upset bug, advances by holding off Vermont

You could say it must have been Eric Musselman's shoes but the Arkansas coach has a pretty good team too.
After regaling his team and the media here Wednesday with stories of the city's sports franchises past and present, Musselman's embrace of his home base for the weekend continued when he took the court Thursday night in Buffalo-themed sneakers complete with the city skyline on one side.
And his team's run to return to the Elite Eight and perhaps press further in the NCAA Tournament got off to a good start as the fourth-seeded Razorbacks overcame some mighty nervous moments in the late going to beat No. 13 Vermont, 75-71.
Gameday in Buffalo⏰ 9:20 PM ET📍 @KeyBankCtr pic.twitter.com/FIY7pVD6j3— Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) March 17, 2022
One last frenetic game was the capper to perhaps the most dramatic day of basketball in the arena's seven NCAA runs as a host. Both No. 12 seeds (Richmond and New Mexico State) pulled upsets to send No 5s Iowa and Connecticut packing, and the nation's longest winning streak ended at 21 games when 13th-seeded South Dakota State was dumped by Providence in the opener.
Arkansas (26-8) will meet New Mexico State here Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
Like the two seeds that played before it, Arkansas looked like it was in trouble too. A 36-27 Razorbacks lead early in the second half evaporated in the face of a 12-0 Vermont run that energized the green and gold-clad Catamounts fans who made the roughly eight-hour trip from Burlington.
The Catamounts (28-6) took their last lead, 51-50, on a three-pointer by Robin Duncan with 9:47 to go. Guard Stanley Umude's two free throws 13 seconds later put the Razorbacks back in front and Vermont never led again.
Umude lead Arkansas with 21 points. Leading scorer J.D. Notae, averaging 18.4 points, was held without a single one in the first half but found his game and finished with 17, including the two clinching free throws with nine seconds left. Senior forward Ryan Davis paced Vermont with 20.
Vermont fell to 0-3 in NCAA games in Buffalo. It previously lost here to Syracuse in 2010 as a No. 16 seed, and to eventual national champion Connecticut in 2004 as a No. 15.
Vermont's biggest win in program history came as a No. 13 seed in 2005, when the Catamounts stunned Syracuse in Worcester, Mass. There would be no repeat Thursday.