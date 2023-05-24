The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team now has a marquee name in George Halcovage III’s first recruiting class.

Anquan Boldin Jr. announced Wednesday on his social media accounts that he will join the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team as part of its incoming freshman class this fall. Boldin is a 6-foot-4 guard who played at IMG Academy in Florida this year.

"The moment I stepped foot on Buffalo's campus, I felt at home," Boldin wrote in his social media post. "The team genuinely welcomed me, and the coaches' transparency and encouragement were comforting."

100% Committed 💙🤍 AGTG pic.twitter.com/YsU0iBz7Py — Anquan Boldin Jr (@AnquanBoldinjr) May 24, 2023

Boldin is the son of former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who played for five teams in 14 seasons. He signed with the Buffalo Bills for the 2017 season, but retired two weeks after joining the Bills that August.

Boldin visited UB last weekend, and picked the Bulls over Manhattan and Eastern Michigan.

Halcovage, who was hired in March as UB’s men’s basketball coach, now has five incoming recruits: Boldin, guards Ryan Sabol, Bryson Wilson and Shawn Fulcher, and wing Diovion Famakinde. With five returning players and five incoming recruits, UB has three remaining scholarships for the 2023-24 season.

