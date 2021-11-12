Angel Parker's 22 points not enough as Niagara women fall at Oakland (Mich.)

Niagara’s women’s basketball team dug too deep of a hole to climb out of Friday in a 77-64 loss at Oakland (Mich.) in Rochester, Mich.

The Purple Eagles (1-1) trailed 43-24 at halftime and 65-45 after three quarters before drawing closer in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard Angel Parker led Niagara with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Her sister, freshman guard Aaliyah Parker, came off the bench to score 18 points, grab 13 rebounds – including eight offensive – and collect seven steals. The Parkers combined to connect on 15 of 31 shots from the floor, while the rest of the team went 10 for 34.

Senior guard Maddy Yelle added 10 points and three steals for Niagara, which will play at 2 p.m. Sunday at Michigan State.

Lamariyee Williams, Breanne Beatty and Olivia Sims each scored 12 points to lead the Golden Grizzlies (1-1). Kahlaijah Dean added 11 points.