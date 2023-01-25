Angel Parker helps Niagara women's basketball top Canisius in Battle of the Bridge

Angel Parker was honored prior to the game for scoring her 1,000th point in four seasons with the Niagara women’s basketball team.

Parker, a senior guard from Cardinal O’Hara and Cheektowaga, wasn't about to slow down. Parker scored 21 points to help the Purple Eagles to an 82-70 win against Canisius on Wednesday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Parker brought the offense, while her team brought the defense. The Golden Griffins opened the game by making only one successful shot in the first six minutes.

The Purple Eagles (9-9, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), on the other hand, scored early and scored often, opening their lead to an ample double-digit margin.

The Purple Eagles have won their last six games, while the Golden Griffins (6-13, 3-7) have lost five in a row.

It’s the first of two games between the Golden Griffins and Purple Eagles in the Battle of the Bridge rivalry series, which began in the 1974-75 season; Canisius leads the all-time series, 60-41.

How it happened: The Purple Eagles limited the Golden Griffins to one successful shot from the floor in the first six minutes – Athina Lexa’s jumper four minutes in – and raced to a 13-2 lead, en route to a 24-8 lead after the first quarter. Nickelle O’Neil’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer punctuated Niagara’s 10-for-15 shooting effort; Canisius, meanwhile, shot 3 for 14 in the first, and had five turnovers.

The Purple Eagles opened their lead to as many as 22 points in the second quarter, and continued to put defensive pressure on the Griffs, who were 8 for 12 from the floor in the second. Niagara’s Aaliyah Parker swatted a 3-point attempt by Jane McCauley with seven minutes left in the half, one of three blocks in the first half for the Purple Eagles. The Griffs narrowed Niagara’s lead to 40-28 with less two minutes left with a 12-4 run, capped off by Adrien LaMora’s free throws, but Niagara took a 48-33 lead into halftime.

Athina Lexa and Vannessa Garrelts opened the third with back-to-back 3-pointers for Canisius, which cut Niagara's lead to 48-39, but in a third quarter marred by imprecise shooting – the two teams combined to go 7 for 19 from the floor in the first five-plus minutes – the Purple Eagles took a 68-48 lead into the fourth, which the Griffs narrowed to 10, at 78-68, late in the fourth.

Top standouts:

Angel Parker, Niagara: 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Aaliyah Parker, Niagara: 13 points, six rebounds.

Dani Haskell, Canisius: 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Cheyenne Stubbs, Canisius: 13 points, three assists.

What’s next: Niagara plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md. Canisius plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairfield.