Angel Parker finds a place to thrive with Niagara University women's basketball

The Purple Eagles have only played 10 games this season, as Covid-19 issues, including positive tests, have paused activities three times since Dec. 9. They have played six games in the last three weeks, which has helped Parker thrive in her time on the court, even though she still has moments in an abbreviated season in which she has to tell herself to embrace her role.

“It goes down to the type of mentality we’re trying to have here, going against all the adversity,” Parker said. “There’s a lot with Covid, and with everything that’s going on. So, having the opportunity to play, it’s just to try to play as hard as I can, do the best I can in those moments where I can, because it’s not promised.”

A few days after O’Neil watched Parker make the winning shot for the Purple Eagles, he laughed as he recalled the play.

O’Neil’s daughter, Nickelle, is a guard for the Peacocks. But as Parker’s former coach, he was pleased to see Parker thrive.

“I was happy for Angel, but I was sad for my daughter’s team,” Nick O’Neil said. “But I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Niagara, and it’s a really good place for Angel. And I like where the Parker sisters are going to be. I like where Angel is at. And I like what she is going to be able to do at Niagara.

“Right now, she’s having an extraordinary season. It shows how disciplined she is and how committed she is to what she does, and what she’s been through.”

