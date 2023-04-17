Two of the Big 4’s notable names in women’s basketball will stay in Western New York.

Angel and Aaliyah Parker will return to the Niagara women’s basketball team, a source told The Buffalo News. Niagara's athletic department is expected to announce their return Monday.

The Parker sisters are Cardinal O’Hara graduates from Cheektowaga who had entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April. Instead, Angel Parker will return to Niagara for her fifth season with the Purple Eagles, as she has one more year of eligibility as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Aaliyah Parker will be a junior for the Purple Eagles.

The Parker sisters have become two of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s top players, and helped the Purple Eagles to a record of 18-13 this season, including 16-4 in the MAAC. They helped the Purple Eagles finish second in the MAAC regular-season standings and earn a berth in the Women's NIT for the first time in program history; Green Bay defeated Niagara 84-52 in a first-round game March 16.

This season, Aaliyah Parker led the MAAC in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 16.9 points in 29 games, and averaged 7.7 rebounds. The 5-foot-9 guard led the MAAC in steals (106) and was third in rebounds per game. Angel Parker, a 5-foot-5 guard, averaged 15.7 points and four rebounds, and was second in the MAAC in steals (91) and had 91 assists in 28 games this season.

The Parkers were All-MAAC first-team selections this season, and Angel Parker was a unanimous first-team selection in the last two seasons.

After they entered their names into the transfer portal earlier this month, Angel and Aaliyah Parker received interest from more than 40 Division I programs. The return of the Parker sisters to Niagara also means there will be at least four players from O’Hara playing for the Purple Eagles for the 2023-24 season: the Parker sisters and forwards Jade Rutledge and Amelia Strong.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.