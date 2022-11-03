Angel, Aaliyah Parker keep it in the family with Niagara women's basketball

There is no typical day in the life of the family of Angel and Aaliyah Parker.

That is the clamor that comes with having a blended family that includes 11 children.

On the surface, it might seem like a complicated existence, particularly in a family whose schedule seems to revolve around basketball. There’s a group text among the family that keeps everyone connected and, typically, older sister Cori Dickson is the sibling who keeps everyone on task. There’s a calendar app that their mother, Bobbi Humphrey, uses to set or follow everyone’s schedules, including her own as a nurse.

There are nights when the family must divide into separate pods and decide which basketball games to attend, particularly if games overlap on the same night. Who will go to Angel and Aaliyah’s games at Niagara University, or who will attend Cori’s game at Medaille? Which family members will be at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, where youngest brothers Malachi and Jacob play basketball?

Then, there are chores, which are usually done later in the day, after the rush of school, basketball, and work and meals.

“You can’t go to sleep,” Angel Parker said, laughing. “You always have to go to do something.

“But we know there’s so many things going on, you have to stay organized or you just get caught up on the chaos. Learning that and doing that, experiencing it earlier on, that helped us.”

Keeping track of 13 people is no easy task, but it has always kept the household of two parents and 11 children engaged, active and structured.

“If we didn’t have that, I don’t know what I would do here,” Aaliyah Parker said. “I would be so unorganized.”

Angel and Aaliyah Parker come from a blended, busy and bustling family that has basketball at its core. That helped shape the sisters, who are two years apart in age, into two of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s top returning players this season.

Angel Parker, a 5-foot-5 senior guard at Niagara, was a first-team preseason all-MAAC selection who averaged 17 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and four steals in 29 games in 2021-22.

Aaliyah Parker, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, was a second-team All-MAAC preseason selection for this season, and was the MAAC’s rookie of the year in women’s basketball for 2021-22. As a freshman, she averaged 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 assists in 29 games.

At Niagara, Angel and Aaliyah found a program that was a second home, less than a 40-minute drive from where they grew up in Cheektowaga. Their home fostered competitiveness, a want to succeed and the understanding that in a large household, each person had a role to fulfill in order for the entire family to function. Much in the same fashion of a team.

“It seemed to come in a natural way, because it’s all we ever knew,” Angel Parker said. “With chores, because there were so many of us, there wasn't somebody who would usually just do one chore, like washing the dishes. We’d have two people doing the dishes, or we'd have two people doing the laundry. It's just like working together, in that kind of dynamic. Since there's so many people around, if you need help, you're going to ask one of them, because they're there. It just happened, naturally.”

A childhood that revolved around competition

Humphrey and her husband, Henry Parker, grew up as athletes. Humphrey played basketball at the Nichols School, and Henry was a boxer.

Their children – Donte (32), Devin (32), Nialah (27), Jailyn (26), Cori (23), Shilah (22), Angel (21), Brianna (20), Aaliyah (19), Malachi (18) and Jacob (16) – played basketball, and the family moved from gym to gym, from practice to practice, from game to game and from tournament to tournament, as a unit. It was almost a requirement that the younger siblings absorb as much basketball as they could from their older siblings.

Nobody in the family explicitly told Angel and Aaliyah that “you will play basketball,” but in a sense, it was tacit.

“I'm pretty sure I just was like, I was going to my siblings' practices, my older sisters’ practices, and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I want to do this,’ " Angel Parker said. “And so I liked to do it, and then I got older, and, like, it was getting a little more serious and my dad would be like, ‘OK, do you want to play for real ... or is this just like a pastime?’ ”

The conversation with Henry made each of them lock in. At the time, Angel was 11.

Around the time Aaliyah had reached middle school, her father had a similar conversation with her.

“He had that conversation, multiple times,” Aaliyah said.

Their mother, Humphrey, went a little deeper.

“When they started dominating in sports, that’s when I said, ‘You have to take it seriously,’ ” she said. “ 'Because you need it for school, for free school, no loan payments. There’s a lot of you, and I can’t send you all to college and pay for it.’ ”

Humphrey admits she first enrolled her daughters in dance classes when they were in elementary school, but soon shifted to sports such as soccer and basketball. It bred competition in the Parkers’ household, whether it was playing a game of Candy Land or setting academic expectations.

Humphrey recalls that when Angel was in elementary school and she and Cori, who was two years older than her, brought their report cards home. Angel gloated, because she had a 96% average, two percentage points higher than her older sister.

“Cori balled up her report card and threw it on the floor, because she was so mad,” Humphrey recalled, laughing at the memory.

Cori graduated from O’Hara in 2017, where she played basketball with older sisters Jailyn and Shaila, then played basketball with Angel, a 2019 graduate from O'Hara. She saw her sisters’ personalities come through on the court.

Jailyn was defensive-minded. Shaila was goofy, but buckled down on the court. Angel was the jokester, very positive and very witty, and turned into a competitor on the court. Aaliyah was the most organized, and the one willing to take on weighty tasks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Everyone was extremely different, and it went by everyone’s personalities,” Cori Dickson said. “How they were in the house, that’s how they played.”

Humphrey believes that Aaliyah, the youngest of the daughters, could be the best of the family’s basketball players. Her sister Angel said as much, in a text message to their parents after a Niagara scrimmage in late October.

“Aaliyah is unstoppable,” Angel Parker wrote. “She might be the player of the year.”

“They’re two years apart,” Humphrey said. “But Aaliyah has always made it her business to keep up with what Angel is doing."

How Angel and Aaliyah got to Niagara

Angel joined the Purple Eagles in the fall of 2019, and two years later, Aaliyah joined her older sister.

Angel had originally signed a National Letter of Intent in November 2018 to play basketball at Siena, but nine months later, decided to join the program at Niagara. Niagara, she said, was closer to her family and to her doctors, as she had struggled with stomach issues.

Aaliyah committed to Niagara in April 2020. As a tall, athletic guard, she had interest from Big Ten and Big East programs, but O’Hara girls basketball coach Nick O’Neil had a hunch that Aaliyah would end up following Angel to a college program.

“It was like, ‘Angel is going to Niagara, so Aaliyah is going to go there,’ ” said O’Neil, who has coached five of the family’s siblings at O’Hara. “That was the decision. A lot of people don’t realize that Aaliyah had been recruited by bigger programs like Alabama, Temple, Seton Hall, even UB. And sometimes, if you’re local and you see that someone gets an offer from UB or Niagara, that kid is going to UB. But she went to Niagara.”

Still, her parents insisted she visit other programs, just to be sure. Choosing a college wasn’t supposed to be an impulse decision.

Then, the Covid-19 pandemic happened, right in the middle of Aaliyah’s junior year at O’Hara.

“She said, ‘I’m not going to visit anywhere, anyways,’ ” her mother recalled. “She just wanted to play basketball with Angel.”

Aaliyah also liked the size of the campus – Niagara’s undergraduate enrollment is about 3,400 students – and liked the private-school setting.

Niagara coach Jada Pierce could not make an in-home visit while recruiting Aaliyah because the Covid-19 pandemic restricted recruiting for more than a year. However, she knew the Parker sisters came from a large family, after Niagara initially recruited Angel.

“I didn’t know initially how large their family was,” Pierce said. “But the more we got to talking and (Angel's) mom came with her when she came on the visit, so she talked about her other kids, but it really didn't resonate with me until a little bit later when she was talking about all the siblings. I'm like, 'Wait a minute, how many are we talking here?' But just the admiration she has for her older siblings and the relationship they have because they're so close, especially the sisters that play basketball, it’s how they started playing because they watched their older sisters play.

“It was just one of those things where I was kind of like, wow! My mom's one of 10, so I know what it's like to be around a large group like that. I can't imagine being in a household with that many people, though. I was in household at one point in my life with like seven people and I was like, 'This is a lot!' ”

In a way, the Parker sisters have two support systems: a team at Niagara, and a family a half-hour drive away.

“If I’d have gone to school five hours away, I don't know what I would have done,” Angel said. “Just having that access to my family, like if I'm down, I can just go see them, just having that support system is very crucial to being able to process and get through everything.”

The family cheering section

Go to a Niagara women’s basketball game at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston and you’ll see a section filled with the Parker sisters’ family and friends, including their parents, their aunts, uncles, siblings and grandmother, Leslie Gardner. Angel calls her grandmother “the standard.”

“She leads, in a way. She expresses herself,” Angel said. “She's not afraid to express himself or give her opinion. She lets you express yourself and give your opinion, also, and kind of like have a conversation back and forth with that. She’s always open to us, but she's also teaching us, in a way. Because she's our grandmother. She's been alive a lot longer than we have. She has a lot more experience with things going on. She's always able to direct us.”

She gives perspective, and she gives comfort, they agreed.

Being close to home also means plenty of opportunities to get home, and to get back to Cardinal O’Hara. Their younger brother, Malachi, attended O’Hara’s homecoming in mid-October, and Angel and Aaliyah hailed an Uber to take them to O’Hara, where they surprised their brother and his date.

The cheering section might grow larger this season, as the Parkers are two of five players from Cardinal O’Hara on Niagara’s roster, along with guard Nickelle O’Neil, and forwards Amelia Strong and Jade Rutledge.

As Humphrey went over her family’s schedule – a timetable that changes every day – she also thought of the number of families like hers, whose lives revolved around basketball and who helped the Parkers.

That list reads something like a who’s who of girls basketball in Western New York. The Dolans of Williamsville South and the Wanzers of Amherst helped teach Aailyah how to play a better brand of defense. The Ryans, whose daughters played at Sacred Heart, even gave the Parkers rides to and from rec league practices.

“The kids have just had amazing experiences that we couldn’t dream of, because of this community,” Humphrey said.

That passion for and that success in basketball began in a very hectic home.

“We have always taught them, your family is your family,” Humphrey said. “You have to love each other, respect each other, and you have to be a unit.

“Along with the schools they went to, what we taught them and being around basketball, going to so many different places and meeting so many different people, they were molded by all of that.”