Andrew Sischo, Daemen look for breakthrough win versus Aquinas

Coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen College men's basketball team will take another whack at St. Thomas Aquinas College on Tuesday night at the Albany Capital Center.
A win over St. Thomas Aquinas when it counts most is something the Wildcats have been unable to do since they joined the East Coast Conference in 2016.
On Fe. 27, Visiting Daemen handed the Spartans from Sparkill their only loss of the season – an 84-81 overtime defeat. But that was a regular-season game. Playing at home, Aquinas came back to win the next night 71-68, then defeated Daemen 83-67 in Amherst in the ECC championship game.
Six times, Daemen has been eliminated in the ECC playoffs, five times by St. Thomas Aquinas. This is the first time that the schools have met in the NCAA Division II East Regional, so it is the most important encounter yet.
The rivals should know each other well, since it will be their fourth encounter in less than a month.
Aquinas should know all about Daemen senior Andrew Sischo, who averaged 27 points and 10.7 rebounds in the three games against the Spartans. Most likely, they know who guard Andrew Mason is, too. The freshman from Webster scored 18 and 19 points in the last two games against Aquinas, including making 5 of 5 shots from 3-point range in the ECC title game.
St. Thomas Aquinas (14-1) has scoring balance. Demetre Roberts, a 5-8 junior from Mount Vernon, and 6-0 junior Grant Singleton each have 54 points against Daemen this season. Osbel Caraballo, a 6-5 junior from Venezuela, had 52, including 27 in the overtime loss to Daemen. Daemen is 9-5.
Tuesday night's winner will join seven other regional winners in the NCAA II Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., March 24-25 and 27.