Andrew Sischo, Daemen look for breakthrough win versus Aquinas

Coach Mike MacDonald's Daemen College men's basketball team will take another whack at St. Thomas Aquinas College on Tuesday night at the Albany Capital Center.

A win over St. Thomas Aquinas when it counts most is something the Wildcats have been unable to do since they joined the East Coast Conference in 2016.

On Fe. 27, Visiting Daemen handed the Spartans from Sparkill their only loss of the season – an 84-81 overtime defeat. But that was a regular-season game. Playing at home, Aquinas came back to win the next night 71-68, then defeated Daemen 83-67 in Amherst in the ECC championship game.

Six times, Daemen has been eliminated in the ECC playoffs, five times by St. Thomas Aquinas. This is the first time that the schools have met in the NCAA Division II East Regional, so it is the most important encounter yet.

The rivals should know each other well, since it will be their fourth encounter in less than a month.