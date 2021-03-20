Analysis: St. Bonaventure, overdue for some luck, sees great season end in flames

One of these days, things are going to fall St. Bonaventure’s way in the NCAA Tournament.
Saturday was not that day.
The Bonnies’ offense stunk out Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., in losing to Louisiana State 76-61. To borrow an old line from late, great Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, the Bonnies couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat.
They missed 17 of their first 19 shots. They hit 3 of 20 from 3-point range for the game.
Leading scorer Kyle Lofton is one of the finest point guards in Bona history, which is saying a lot. He’s a two-time first-team All-Atlantic 10 player. He’s the Iron Man of America – literally. He played 96% of Bona’s minutes, more than any player on the 358 teams in the nation. The guy deserves a medal. But he was horrible against LSU. He played his worst game of the year.
Lofton finished 3 of 18 shooting. When your best scorer lays a giant egg, you’re not beating a power-conference team in the tournament.
Hey, sometimes it’s not your day.
“Shots didn't fall for us, but, I mean, that's life,” Bona guard Jaren Holmes said. “That's basketball. Sometimes it just doesn't fall. Those are shots we want. Those are shots we normally hit. They just didn't fall today.”
It was an unfortunate way to end another fantastic season for coach Mark Schmidt’s crew.
But it’s frustrating that Bona will have to wait yet another year – it’s 43 and counting - to advance to the round of 32.
This team was good enough to advance out of the first round. The Bonnies have an elite defense. They’re experienced. They have balanced scoring.
But LSU was not a good matchup for the Bonnies. LSU was the best offensive team in the Southeastern Conference this year. And while their defense was not highly rated, they had figured it out the past three weeks, as evidenced by the fact they came within a basket of beating Alabama for the SEC Tournament title and have won eight of their last 11.
This is going to sound like hometown sour grapes, but the ninth-seeded Bonnies got a raw deal from the NCAA Selection Committee. Bona ranked 23rd in the NCAA NET ranking and 25th in the Pomeroy analytics. LSU was 28th in NET, 29th in Pomeroy. LSU was seeded 29th. Bona was seeded 39th.
“This is what happens when the NCAA Selection Committee continues to be biased against mid-majors in seeding,” Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports said after the game. “An excellent St. Bonaventure team gets a bad match-up. LSU has just smothered the Bonnies. Bummed for that school, which gets so few seasons like this.”
Granted, there’s no perfect seeding system. But Virginia Commonwealth, which lost to Bona in the regular season and the A-10 final, got a more favorable matchup. VCU, seeded 10th, got to face Oregon, which ranked 33rd in the NET ranking and 31st in the Pomeroy ranking. Oregon lost to Missouri, which was not as good as LSU in the SEC.
Yes, there’s a degree of nit-picking here.
Bona is due for some better luck in the NCAAs.
In 2018, they were forced to play in the First Four, beat UCLA, then had one day of rest before playing the round-of-64 game. Bogus scheduling. Clearly worn out, they lost to Florida. In 2012, the Bonnies lost by three to Florida State when they couldn’t get their best player, Andrew Nicholson, the ball for the final shot. In 2000, they had Kentucky on the ropes, neglected to foul in the final seconds and let the Wildcats hit a tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. They lost in double overtime. In 1978, the last time the Bonnies were in the round of 32 (because it was only a 32-team event), the Bonnies were forced to play Penn on its home court in the Palestra.
Yes, this is old history. But like Thamel said, a mid-major school such as Bona gets so few seasons like this.
Bona actually worked for a lot of decent shots in the first half, when it hit just 23% from the field and went 0 for 10 from 3-point range.
Housing teams in a bubble environment is one of the steps that the NCAA is taking to mitigate any spread of Covid-19. The NCAA is administering PCR tests to the 68 teams in the tournament. As of Thursday morning, there were eight positive cases out of 9,100 tests.
The Bonnies’ vaunted defense, ranked 18th in the nation in efficiency, did a decent job on LSU freshman phenom Cam Thomas, who is going to be a first-round NBA draft pick later this year. Bona was lucky to be down only eight at halftime. It should have been 20.
But as the game wore on, LSU’s size advantage took over. The Tigers’ long-armed wingmen did a good job closing out on Bona outside shots. The Tigers’ big men did a good job pushing Osun Osunniyi a couple steps farther out when he got the ball, so Bona couldn’t work inside-out.
LSU coach Will Wade said his Tigers switched on all perimeter screens, which helped keep Bona from getting to the rim.
“The switching is difficult to play against,” Wade said. “They're using their screens, off-ball screens and on-ball screens to create the angles to get their guys downhill. When you can switch and stay in front of everybody, makes it very, very difficult on the other team, and so I thought the switching really bothered them. We forced them into some contested jump shots, and were able to sit there with the high hand and contest those and contest those looks.”
The good news for Bona, of course, is that all five starters are back next year. Schmidt needs to add a freshman contributor to create a little more wiggle room on the bench.
The Bonnies are going to be back in the NCAA Tournament next year. Take it to the bank. Maybe they’ll get a little more overdue good fortune.