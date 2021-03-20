Analysis: St. Bonaventure, overdue for some luck, sees great season end in flames

Granted, there’s no perfect seeding system. But Virginia Commonwealth, which lost to Bona in the regular season and the A-10 final, got a more favorable matchup. VCU, seeded 10th, got to face Oregon, which ranked 33rd in the NET ranking and 31st in the Pomeroy ranking. Oregon lost to Missouri, which was not as good as LSU in the SEC.

In 2018, they were forced to play in the First Four, beat UCLA, then had one day of rest before playing the round-of-64 game. Bogus scheduling. Clearly worn out, they lost to Florida. In 2012, the Bonnies lost by three to Florida State when they couldn’t get their best player, Andrew Nicholson, the ball for the final shot. In 2000, they had Kentucky on the ropes, neglected to foul in the final seconds and let the Wildcats hit a tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. They lost in double overtime. In 1978, the last time the Bonnies were in the round of 32 (because it was only a 32-team event), the Bonnies were forced to play Penn on its home court in the Palestra.