Alton McDermott, Daniel DiGrande lift Canisius hockey to win against Niagara in Battle of the Bridge

The latest iteration of the Battle of the Bridge in hockey didn’t disappoint.

With such highlights as the grandson of a hockey legend scoring a goal, Canisius killing off a pair of 5-on-3 penalty opportunities in the second and third periods and Niagara and Canisius combining for four goals in a span of less than two minutes, the Golden Griffins and Purple Eagles made it an eventful matchup.

The four-goal outburst in the third period, though, helped Canisius earn a 5-2 win against Niagara in the first half of the rivalry series Friday at LECOM Harborcenter.

Canisius (8-12-3, 6-6-3 Atlantic Hockey) won in its first home game since Dec. 3, when RIT defeated Canisius 10-4 on Dec. 3 at HarborCenter.

Niagara (12-11-2, 6-9-2) has lost five of its last six games.

How it happened: Alton McDermott – the grandson of Canadian hockey legend Paul Henderson – gave the Griffs a 1-0 lead four minutes into the game on a wrist shot from the right circle, less than 40 seconds after the Purple Eagles killed off a tripping penalty against Lane Brockhoff.

The Griffs outshot the Purple Eagles 6-1 in the first six minutes, but Niagara's Carter Randklev tied the game 1-1 at 8:20 in on a wrist shot from the slot.

Niagara’s Jason Pineo shot wide of the net on a grade-A scoring chance in front of the crease and Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski about three minutes later, but the Purple Eagles had only one shot on goal for more than six minutes after that.

Daniel DiGrande gave the Griffs a 2-1 lead 2:13 into the second after taking a pass from behind the net from Erik Urbank and beating Purple Eagles goalie Chad Veltri on Canisius' first shot of the second.

Canisius missed a chance to open its lead about two minutes later, as Nick Bowman’s shot rang off the crossbar, and the Purple Eagles had a chance to tie the game when they got a 5-on-3 power-play chance for 1:15, after Randy Hernandez was penalized for tripping at 8:54 and J.D. Pogue was penalized for the same 45 seconds later.

Canisius’ penalty kill included a pair of saves at close range by Griffs goalie Jacob Barczewski: a glove save against Josef Mysak at 8:24 and a stop against Carter Randklev 18 seconds later. The Griffs, though, weren’t able to capitalize on a hooking penalty against Niagara’s Lane Brockoff at 15:27. The Griffs didn't put a shot on goal in that span.

Niagara’s Ryan Naumovski hit the post 1:16 into the third, and Canisius' Keaton Mastrodonato deflected Lincoln Erne's shot from the right circle past Niagara goalie Chad Veltri at 3:43 into the third period. What would have been a tying goal for Niagara was waved off on account of goalie interference.

After Hudson Lambert was penalized at 7:14 (12:46) for tripping, it gave Niagara its second 5-on-3 chance for 36 seconds, after Pogue was penalized for charging at 5:49. The Griffs killed off both penalties and allowed two shots on goal, and with 9:03 left, DiGrande scored his second goal, the first of three goals in a span of less than two minutes.

Randklev answered with his second goal 1:01 later, and Hernandez made it 4-2 with 7:38 left. Then, McDermott scored his second goal with 7:01 left, which gave the Griffs a 5-2 lead.

Three stars:

Daniel DiGrande, Canisius: Two goals

Jacob Barczewski, Canisius: 32 saves

Chad Veltri, Niagara: 20 saves

What’s next: Canisius hosts Niagara at 7 p.m. Saturday at Harborcenter in the second half of the two-game series.