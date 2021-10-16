Alex McNulty's game-winning field goal lifts UB football to win against Ohio

Plenty of laughter and plenty of upbeat songs boomed from the University at Buffalo football team’s locker room in the moments after a 27-26 win against Ohio.
If you listened close enough, you might have also heard a big exhale of relief from UB kicker Alex McNulty.
McNulty kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired, which sealed UB’s first Mid-American Conference win Saturday at UB Stadium. He entered the game 5 for 11 on field-goal attempts, and missed two of his three attempts last weekend in a 48-38 loss at Kent State.
McNulty’s field goal ended a drive of more than six minutes and helped the Bulls roar back from a 16-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.
“It was nice to be there for my team when they needed me,” said McNulty, who also kicked a 43-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. “I haven’t done the most consistent job of that this year and I really wanted to be there for them. We deserved to win and I wanted to be there to help them get that.”
McNulty also got a boost from a mistake by the Bobcats and some strategy by a teammate. McNulty’s 32-yard kick went wide right, but Ohio was called for an offsides penalty on the play, which shortened the attempt.
“Our short snapper, Jeremiah Riordan actually made a good call,” McNulty said. “He saw the jump and he snapped it early, so we had an early snap to try to pull that offsides so we could get a second chance.
“That was a good, heads-up play by him, and a good job by the whole operation blocking, Evan (Finegan) with the hold, and everything was really good.”
McNulty’s kick finished a win for the Bulls (3-4, 1-2 MAC), who were unable to thread the proverbial needle in their previous two games, losses to Western Michigan and Kent State.
“The challenge for us was, can you play a complete game?” said UB coach Maurice Linguist, whose team trailed 21-10 at halftime. “Can you play and not let a circumstance dictate your behavior? Battle through adverse situations. This team has had a ton of close games this season and we felt the pain of coming up on the short end of some of these games, and I’m just proud of the way the guys fought and found a way.”
UB running back Dylan McDuffie ran for a single-game, career-best 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and wasn’t surprised by his team’s response.
“We’ve been facing adversity since the spring,” McDuffie said. “We had a new staff come in late, and we just worked hard to get caught up. That’s our identity. We respond. That’s our big thing.”
Tyler Stephens’ touchdown less than two minutes into the fourth, followed by Kyle Vantrease's 2-point conversion pass to McDuffie, helped UB cut Ohio’s lead to 26-18. Then about four minutes into the fourth, UB defensive end Max Michel forced Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers to fumble the ball on third-and-14 from the Bobcats' 17, and Kadofi Wright recovered the ball at the 35.
Vantrease (22 for 30 passing, 261 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) found Trevor Borland for an 8-yard touchdown pass that cut Ohio’s lead to 26-24 seven plays after Wright’s fumble recovery, and McNulty’s field goal ended UB’s 16-play final drive.
The kick also punctuated a game that began with some peril.
Defensive end Taylor Riggins and running back Kevin Marks didn’t play Saturday; Linguist said their absences were a game-time decision. When the Bulls took the field, it appeared that at least one-third of the team wasn’t in pads, instead wearing jerseys and black sweatpants on the sidelines.
Less than eight minutes into the game, Rogers – the son of former Buffalo Bills linebacker Sam Rogers – ran for a 99-yard touchdown, which became the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in NCAA history, according to Ohio’s athletic department and ESPN Stats and Info. According to the NCAA’s online football record book, Arizona State quarterback Mark Malone held the record with a 98-yard run in 1979.
Down 14-0 on touchdowns by De’Montre Tuggle and Rogers, the Bulls used their final timeout of the half with 3:28 left in the first quarter, and the Bobcats (1-6, 1-2) took a 21-0 lead on Rogers’ 10-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left in the first.
“You give up 21 points in the first quarter, and we’re down, it’s like anything else,” Linguist said. “When you find yourself in a hole, what do you do next? You make the next, immediate, right decision. You make the next, immediate right adjustments.”
McNulty’s first field goal and McDuffie’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:36 left in the half cut Ohio’s lead to 21-10, but Ohio made it 26-10 on Stephen Johnson’s 33-yard field goal nine minutes into the second half, and a safety less than a minute later.
Borland recovered UB’s snap on fourth down in the end zone on a play that appeared to be a punt fake, but which Linguist said was a result of a miscommunication within the unit.
Linguist, though, said the Bulls focused on first-down efficiency in the second half to create third-and-long situations, when the Bulls could install rush packages as they formulated a comeback.
“We pressured,” Linguist said. “We covered. And we were able to make plays with the game on the line. And we were able to get enough possessions and create enough possessions for our offense throughout the last 25 minutes of the game, to give ourselves a chance to win.
“We played a bad first quarter. We ended the second quarter stronger than we did at the beginning of the game. … We carried a lot of that momentum into the third quarter and it was about making the next right play, making the next right decision and chopping away at the lead.”