Alex McNulty's game-winning field goal lifts UB football to win against Ohio

Plenty of laughter and plenty of upbeat songs boomed from the University at Buffalo football team’s locker room in the moments after a 27-26 win against Ohio.

If you listened close enough, you might have also heard a big exhale of relief from UB kicker Alex McNulty.

McNulty kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired, which sealed UB’s first Mid-American Conference win Saturday at UB Stadium. He entered the game 5 for 11 on field-goal attempts, and missed two of his three attempts last weekend in a 48-38 loss at Kent State.

McNulty’s field goal ended a drive of more than six minutes and helped the Bulls roar back from a 16-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.

“It was nice to be there for my team when they needed me,” said McNulty, who also kicked a 43-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. “I haven’t done the most consistent job of that this year and I really wanted to be there for them. We deserved to win and I wanted to be there to help them get that.”

McNulty also got a boost from a mistake by the Bobcats and some strategy by a teammate. McNulty’s 32-yard kick went wide right, but Ohio was called for an offsides penalty on the play, which shortened the attempt.