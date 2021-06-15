 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama forward, former Jamestown standout James Rojas undergoes ACL surgery
0 comments

Alabama forward, former Jamestown standout James Rojas undergoes ACL surgery

Support this work for $1 a month
James_Rojas1

James Rojas, a Jamestown product, will play basketball at Alabama. He originally committed to UB in November. 

 Photo courtesy of Michael Stavola at HutchNews

James Rojas will miss the start of the Alabama men's basketball team's 2021-22 season after undergoing knee surgery.

Alabama announced that Rojas, a former Jamestown High School standout and All-Western New York first-team selection in boys basketball, underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee Tuesday.

In a statement, Alabama said Rojas is expected to make a full recovery, and Rojas is expected to return to the Crimson Tide's lineup for the start of its Southeastern Conference schedule. 

The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News reported that Rojas injured his knee late last week during a team camp session. 

"We are disappointed to lose Rojas, but he is as tough as they come," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "He had a similar injury two years ago on his right knee and responded well to the rehab process. I am confident that he will attack this rehab in an aggressive, similar fashion and will be surrounded by the best doctors, athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals to help him throughout the entire process. We are confident he will be available for us during the SEC season."

Rojas, a 6-foot-8-inch forward, underwent surgery at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. It's the second ACL surgery he's undergone in less than two years; Rojas tore the ACL in his right knee in September of 2019 and redshirted the 2019-20 season. 

According to Alabama, Dr. Lyle Cain performed the surgeries on Rojas' left and right knees. 

Rojas originally committed to play at the University at Buffalo but requested his release after Oats left UB in March of 2019 to become the coach at Alabama.

Rojas transferred to Alabama from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College prior to the 2019-20 season; in two seasons at Hutchinson, Rojas averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and shot 50.6% (300 for 593) for the Blue Dragons. At Hutchinson, Rojas was a National Junior College Athletic Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches First Team All-American.

Rojas played in 30 games in 2020-21 for the Tide, and averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving ruled out with ankle injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Former UB men's basketball commit James Rojas signs with Alabama
College Sports

Former UB men's basketball commit James Rojas signs with Alabama

  • Updated

The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that James Rojas, a forward from Jamestown, will join the Crimson Tide basketball team. Rojas, a 2017 All-Western New York first-team forward, will join Nate Oats’ first recruiting class at Alabama as a junior-college transfer. Rojas originally committed to UB in November, during his second season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Rojas requested his

Remaining two recruits decommit from UB men's basketball program
College Sports

Remaining two recruits decommit from UB men's basketball program

  • Updated

Durey Cadwell and James Rojas, the two remaining recruits in the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team’s incoming 2019 class, have decommitted from the Bulls. Their departures mean that UB no longer has any players committed to its 2019 class, nine days after Nate Oats left UB to become head coach of the Alabama men’s basketball team. Noah Williams,

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News