Alabama forward, former Jamestown standout James Rojas undergoes ACL surgery

"We are disappointed to lose Rojas, but he is as tough as they come," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "He had a similar injury two years ago on his right knee and responded well to the rehab process. I am confident that he will attack this rehab in an aggressive, similar fashion and will be surrounded by the best doctors, athletic trainers and sports medicine professionals to help him throughout the entire process. We are confident he will be available for us during the SEC season."