Ahamadou Fofana's game-winning 3-pointer sends Canisius past UB at KeyBank Center

For some reason, KeyBank Center has been hospitable to the Canisius men’s basketball team when it’s become the Griffs’ alternate home.
Two years ago, the Griffs knocked off St. Bonaventure in the building usually reserved for the NHL.
Then, on Saturday, the Griffs earned easily their biggest win this season when they defeated the University at Buffalo 65-64 in the final game of the Big 4 Tripleheader on Saturday at KeyBank Center.
Ahamadou Fofana’s 3-pointer with one second left in regulation helped the Griffs capture a 65-64 win against the University at Buffalo in the first meeting between the two teams since 2019.
The Griffs entered the game shorthanded, without leading scorer Malek Green, who was sidelined Saturday due to Covid-19 protocols, and without forward Jacco Fritz, who missed the second straight game due to an ankle injury. The Griffs dressed nine players for the game, then withstood a 17-2 run that wiped out what was once a 14-point lead in the second half.
Armon Harried led Canisius (3-9) with 20 points.
Jeenathan Williams led UB (6-4) with 13 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
UB had trouble creating separation early, leading only 11-10 eight minutes in, as the two teams traded leads five times in a span of a little more than four minutes.
UB appeared to create some separation with a 6-0 run that gave the Bulls a 17-14 lead midway through the first half, but Harried hit back-to-back shots – a bucket with 8:59 left and a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later that gave the Griffs a 19-17 lead.
Then, the Griffs utilized an 8-2 run, including Fofana’s 3-pointer that gave Canisius a 24-19 lead and forced the Bulls to call a timeout.
After back-to-back buckets by Maceo Jack and David Skogman cut Canisius’ lead to 26-23 with 5:17 left in the half, the Griffs closed the first half on an 11-2 run to take a 37=25 lead at halftime.
Canisius opened its lead to as many as 14 points in the first four minutes of the second half, as the Bulls had to sit forward Josh Mballa three minutes into the second half, after he took his fourth foul of the game on a technical foul. By that point, Mballa had eight points and three rebounds, but was replaced inside by Tra’Von Fagan.
Fagan’s 3-poiner less than six minutes in cut Canisius’ lead to 49-42, and Jeenathan Williams’ free throws after he was fouled by Jordan Henderson cut the Griffs’ lead to five, part of an 11-2 run by the Bulls.
Then, Fagan’s layup cut Canisius lead to 49-46 about seven minutes in, which forced the Griffs to call a timeout, and after the timeout, Williams hit only his second shot of the game to cut Canisius’ lead to one.
Fofana couldn't beat the shot clock on his 3-point attempt just before the midway point of the half, and on the ensuing possession, Ronaldo Segu's jumper gave the Bulls a 50-49 lead, making it a 17-2 run.
From there, though, the two teams stayed within three points of each other, even after Mballa took his fifth foul with less than nine minutes left, and Ronaldo Segu’s three-point play with 5:16 left gave the Bulls a 59-58 lead.