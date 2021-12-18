Ahamadou Fofana's game-winning 3-pointer sends Canisius past UB at KeyBank Center

Armon Harried led Canisius (3-9) with 20 points.

Jeenathan Williams led UB (6-4) with 13 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

UB had trouble creating separation early, leading only 11-10 eight minutes in, as the two teams traded leads five times in a span of a little more than four minutes.

UB appeared to create some separation with a 6-0 run that gave the Bulls a 17-14 lead midway through the first half, but Harried hit back-to-back shots – a bucket with 8:59 left and a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later that gave the Griffs a 19-17 lead.

Then, the Griffs utilized an 8-2 run, including Fofana’s 3-pointer that gave Canisius a 24-19 lead and forced the Bulls to call a timeout.

After back-to-back buckets by Maceo Jack and David Skogman cut Canisius’ lead to 26-23 with 5:17 left in the half, the Griffs closed the first half on an 11-2 run to take a 37=25 lead at halftime.