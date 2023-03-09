Aaron Gray’s 3-pointer with 6:31 to go gave Niagara a one-point lead and sparked an 8-0 run to lead the Purple Eagles to a 71-65 victory over Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinals at Atlantic City, N.J.

After the Saints (17-15) closed to within 66-65 on a layup by Michael Eley with 42 seconds remaining, Gray drained another 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and Joe Kasperzyk sealed the victory with two free throws, sending No. 5 seed Niagara (16-14) to Friday’s semifinals against top seed Iona at 6 p.m.

The Purple Eagles led 34-26 at halftime before Siena came back to take a brief 52-51 lead on Javian McCollum’s 3-pointer with 8:17 left in the game. Gray then made a 3-pointer to give Niagara the lead for good.

Noah Thomasson led the Purple Eagles with 18 points and five assists and Kasperzyk finished with 16 points off the bench. Gray scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds and David Mitchell had 11 points.

McCollum scored a game-high 24 points for the Saints.