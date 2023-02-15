The Canisius women’s basketball team kept it close – uncharacteristically close – against Niagara in the latest chapter of the Battle of the Bridge rivalry.

Niagara, though, found some separation late in the third quarter. With the help of Angel Parker’s buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter, the Purple Eagles topped Canisius 75-58 Wednesday at Koessler Athletic Center.

Aaliyah Parker scored 28 points for Niagara (12-11, 11-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which utilized a 21-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters and opened a two-point lead late in the third to 21 by the time the Golden Griffins (7-17, 4-11) called a timeout with 6:31 left.

The Purple Eagles won the 102nd meeting between the two teams; Canisius leads the all-time series, 60-42

Niagara has three games remaining in the regular seasons and is in third in the MAAC; the top five teams in the MAAC earn byes to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, which begins March 7 in Atlantic City, N.J. Canisius is ninth in the conference, ahead of Rider (3-12) and Saint Peter’s (0-15).

How it happened: Niagara, a team that’s known for forcing turnovers, struggled to take care of the ball in the first quarter against the Purple Eagles. Niagara had nine turnovers, which helped the Golden Griffins stay within five points of the Purple Eagles, after Dani Haskell’s layup off a steal by Sisi Eleko cut Niagara’s lead to 21-16 with 1:33 left in the first.

Niagara led 21-17 going into the second, but Canisius scored 10 points off turnovers; the Purple Eagles entered the game averaging 19.7 turnovers per game.

But a little more than a minute into the second, Cheyenne Stubbs’ 3-pointer – she missed a free throw after she was fouled by Lore Porter – brought the Griffs within three, at 25-22.

Less than three minutes later, Canisius cut the lead to 31-29 on Stubbs' layup off a turnover by the Purple Eagles, part of a 6-0 run that helped the Griffs tie the game at 31-31 with 4:05 left in the half on Eleko’s layup. But the Griffs stayed within at least two points of the Purple Eagles for the next three minutes, before Aaliyah Parker’s jumper with 1:01 left in the half helped Niagara to a 39-35 lead at halftime.

Both teams were plagued by poor shooting in the first five-plus minutes of the third quarter, combining to shoot 4 for 18 in that span. Dani Haskell’s driving layup with 3:20 left in the third cut Niagara’s lead to 43-41, and with 1:09 left in the third, Porter’s 3-pointer – her first shot of the game – began a 12-2 run for the Purple Eagles.

Niagara closed the third with Angel Parker’s half-court 3-pointer just before the buzzer, which gave Niagara a 57-45 lead going into the fourth. Niagara opened its lead to as many as 22 points in the final 10 minutes.

Standouts:

Aaliyah Parker, Niagara: 28 points, 10 rebounds

Angel Parker, Niagara: 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists

Cheyenne Stubbs, Canisius: 14 points

What’s next: Canisius hosts Fairfield at 7 p.m. Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Niagara host Fairfield at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.