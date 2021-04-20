 Skip to main content
Aaliyah Parker, Hannah Dolan join local MAAC women's basketball programs
Aaliyah Parker, Hannah Dolan join local MAAC women's basketball programs

Defending the back court

Cardinal O'Hara' Aaliyah Parker covers Sacred Heart's Rachel Adolf.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

A pair of Western New York basketball products will remain in the region to play at the college level this fall.

The Niagara and Canisius women's basketball teams announced members of their 2021 signing classes Tuesday. Cardinal O'Hara's Aaliyah Parker signed with Niagara, while former Williamsville South player Hannah Dolan signed with Canisius. 

Parker, The Buffalo News' Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Girls Basketball Player of the Year, verbally committed to the Purple Eagles in April 2020 and signed her National Letter of Intent last week. Parker, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 18.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 4.5 assists this season, and helped O'Hara go 14-0.

Parker's older sister, Angel, was Niagara's leading scorer this season as a sophomore, averaging 15.8 points in 11 games with the Purple Eagles. Angel Parker was the Sister Maria Pares player of the year as a senior at O'Hara in 2018.

Dolan, a 5-foot-10 guard, spent the 2020-21 school year as a postgraduate student at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts and committed to the Golden Griffins in February. 

As a senior at Williamsville South in 2019-20, Dolan was an All-Western New York selection who averaged 14 points, six assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 rebounds per game, and she eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at Williamsville. Dolan’s mom and high school coach, Kristin, also played basketball at Canisius.

Football change

The football game between Grand Island and Kenmore West scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, Section VI announced Tuesday.

Trench Trophy nominees

Here is the Week 3 for the Trench Trophy, which recognizes senior linemen as determined by the committee’s scouts, coaches and via video review.

Cameron Bell (Albion), Mitchell Dugan (Akron), Dominic Gramza (Grand Island), Josh Jelonek (Lancaster), Alex Millspaugh (Eden/North Collins), Javion Morales (Lackawanna), Robert Morehouse (Medina), Aiden Ostrowski (Williamsville South), Logan Prescott (Lancaster), Jarod Rebon (Lewiston-Porter), Logan Schwartz (Depew), Jarod White (Salamanca).

Connolly Cup top performers

Here are the Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 3 top performers in high school football: Colton Baker (Springville),Trey Drake (Jamestown), Brian Fry (Medina), Jaden Jennings (Timon), Trey Keitz (Iroquois), Kevin Lewis (Bennett), Landin Martinelli (Cassadaga Valley/Falconer), Trevor Masocco (Eden/North Collins), Lucas McKenna (Salamanca), Adam Mietz (Akron), Ivory Parker (Hutch-Tech), Jeremi'Yha Presley (Lackawanna), John Swabik (CSP), Matthew Samuel (O'Hara), Nick Whitfied (Fredonia).

