Aaliyah Parker, Hannah Dolan join local MAAC women's basketball programs

A pair of Western New York basketball products will remain in the region to play at the college level this fall.

The Niagara and Canisius women's basketball teams announced members of their 2021 signing classes Tuesday. Cardinal O'Hara's Aaliyah Parker signed with Niagara, while former Williamsville South player Hannah Dolan signed with Canisius.

Parker, The Buffalo News' Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Girls Basketball Player of the Year, verbally committed to the Purple Eagles in April 2020 and signed her National Letter of Intent last week. Parker, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 18.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 4.5 assists this season, and helped O'Hara go 14-0.

Parker's older sister, Angel, was Niagara's leading scorer this season as a sophomore, averaging 15.8 points in 11 games with the Purple Eagles. Angel Parker was the Sister Maria Pares player of the year as a senior at O'Hara in 2018.

Dolan, a 5-foot-10 guard, spent the 2020-21 school year as a postgraduate student at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts and committed to the Golden Griffins in February.