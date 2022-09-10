A stunner at UB Stadium: Holy Cross knocks off UB with last-second, Hail Mary touchdown

This may not be the low point of life for the University at Buffalo football after the success that came in the final years of Lance Leipold’s six-season stay as head coach.

Yet a 37-31 loss to Holy Cross, an Football Championship Subdivision opponent, is no proud moment for the Bulls, who now appear closer to rebuilding than they are resuming a push for a Mid-American Conference championship.

UB (0-2) lost only its second game to an FCS program in the last 14 seasons, on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown throw by Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka on Saturday at UB Stadium.

On third-and-3 from the UB 46-yard line with four seconds left in regulation, Sluka dropped back and threw a high, arching pass to the far corner of the north end zone. A gaggle of UB defenders and Holy Cross receivers leaped, and the ball landed in Jalen Coker’s hands as he came down and fell into the end zone to end the game.

“Ultimately, with four seconds left, you’d like to see us execute in that moment in a situation that we work on, that we end every practice on Friday with that very last situation,” said UB coach Maurice Linguist, whose team hasn’t won a game since Oct. 23, 2021, a 45-10 win at Akron. “We didn’t get the ball knocked down. But you look at the sequence of points throughout the entire course of the game, its our lack of execution in critical moments.”

Coker’s touchdown came after Alex McNulty kicked a 52-yard field goal with 31 seconds left for the Bulls, which would have forced overtime had the Bulls made one final defensive stand in regulation.

Instead, the Bulls were forced to defend a play that Linguist said after the game is a situation Linguist said after the loss UB has worked on “multiple times.”

However, Bulls linebacker James Patterson quickly broke down what happened – and what didn’t happen – Saturday.

“One thing I like to tell the guys, you’ve got to take it seriously, it doesn’t matter if its special teams, if it’s the last play of the game, if it’s the cards Coach Mo presents us with, you’ve got to take every situation serious, and you really have to understand and study it,” UB linebacker James Patterson said. “In that situation, we didn’t execute, and we really didn’t understand it.

“We had multiple guys jump. When we practice it, only one guy is supposed to jump. When somebody is jumping on the offense, we’re supposed to get into their hip and budge them and try to push the ball out. We didn’t execute that, and that’s on us. That’s not on the coaches. They put the tools in our hands, and we didn’t use them correctly.”

Holy Cross is ranked No. 15 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Bulls say they didn’t underestimate the Crusaders (2-0) because of the Crusaders' FCS designation, and the Crusaders proved to be a pesky opponent.

Holy Cross does not look like many of the previous FCS programs that UB has routed in recent years, such as Wagner, Robert Morris and Colgate. In the first half Saturday, the Crusaders answered UB’s second and third touchdowns, including Sluka’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Ayir Asante with 17 seconds left in the half, which cut UB’s lead to 21-14.

UB’s only previous loss to an FBS program: September 2, 2016 against Albany (22-16).

“I don’t underestimate any opponent we play on our schedule,” UB receiver Justin Marshall said. “I felt like we could have played better football and executed our game plan, and executed to make sure we’re victorious. Given the success we had tonight, that was expected of us. We’re supposed to make those plays, we’re supposed to ball out, we’re supposed to do the things that we’re expected to do.”

Career outing for Snyder: The loss sullied what was a career game for UB quarterback Cole Snyder.

In his second start for the Bulls, the Southwestern graduate set multiple career-high marks in several statistical categories -- it was also only his second career start. The transfer from Rutgers completed 23 of 34 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns, and Snyder connected with Marshall for touchdowns of 20 yards and 69 yards – Marshall’s 69-yard scoring catch came one play after Holy Cross tied the game at 21-21 midway through the third quarter.

“Coach did a great job of game-planning this week and dialing things up that exploited their defense,” Snyder said. “They had some great plays out there today, but at the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough and the offense has got to keep putting points on the board.”

A dip in discipline: The Bulls took 10 penalties for 91 yards Saturday, including four in the first half and five in the third quarter. UB’s third penalty of the game was a call for a facemask against Elijah Blades on fourth-down conversion attempt by Holy Cross, which put the Crusaders at the UB 15. Three plays later, Jordan Fuller’s 5-yard touchdown run cut UB’s lead to 14-7.

The Bulls got called for three penalties on Holy Cross’ first drive of the second half: Holding against Logic Hudgens on third-and-6 from the UB 21, three plays after pass interference against Jayden Oliver. Then, on second-and-6 from the UB 7, Ibrahim Kante was called for a personal foul, which put the Crusaders at the Bulls 3, and the Crusaders completed a 7 1/2 minute, 75-yard drive with Fuller’s 2-yard touchdown run, which tied the game at 21-21 midway through the third quarter.

“Penalties was a big piece of the formula of keeping drives going for them,” Linguist said of Holy Cross.

For context, UB was called for three penalties against Maryland.

“That’s just not our brand of football,” Linguist said of taking 10 penalties.

Tom Tupa would be proud: On a fourth-down conversion attempt by the Bulls in the first quarter, Snyder punted instead of UB going for it on fourth-and-6 from UB’s 44. The quick change came after UB couldn’t capitalize on good field position a little more than three minutes into the game after a 14-yard punt return by Quian Williams put the Bulls at the 40.

Injuries hit the defensive line: UB defensive end Kyler Laing sustained a leg injury late in the first quarter and had to be helped onto cart; Linguist did not have an update on Laing after the loss. Nose tackle Daymond Williams came off the field just before Fuller’s touchdown that tied the game at 21-21.

Captains vs. Holy Cross: Tight end Robbie Mangas, defensive linemen Jaylon Bass and Daymond Williams and offensive lineman Gabe Wallace were UB’s captains against the Crusaders. UB is rotating captains on a per-game basis this season, from a group of 17 players designated as the “leadership group.”

Next up: UB plays a nonconference game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. The Chanticleers beat UB 28-25 last season at UB Stadium.