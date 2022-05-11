A humble icon: Western New York basketball personalities recall St. Bonaventure great Bob Lanier

For the few times that Bob Lanier appeared publicly on campus at St. Bonaventure University in recent years, Jim Satalin remembers all the times that Lanier, the Bonnies men’s basketball great, privately returned to campus or to Western New York and gave back to the community where he grew up and went to college.

“From a basketball standpoint, he put St. Bonaventure on the map,” said Satalin, who played for the Bonnies from 1966-69, coached them from 1973-82 and is now a broadcaster for Syracuse men’s basketball. “He did so many things in the community and he’d do them for free. He’d come back, he’d fly in, and he did that all the time. He did all those things in college and even afterwards, things that nobody ever even knew about.”

That private, giving nature is one of the many qualities that local basketball dignitaries remembered about Lanier, a Buffalo native and a Bennett High School graduate who died Tuesday in Arizona. He was 73.

Tributes to Lanier, a 14-year NBA veteran, poured in Wednesday from across Western New York, around basketball and around the world, including an image and a statement shared on social media by Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Bob Lanier will always be one of the big men of basketball,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “Not just because of the size of his body but because of the size of his heart.

“Bob and I are forever linked because of the Bucks and because of me complaining about dragging him up and down the court in ‘Airplane!’

“He will be greatly missed by the sport, by the fans and by me. His death is a reminder of how vulnerable we are to cancer no matter how big and strong we are and how we all need to be vigilant in fighting the disease.”

Lanier's name and personality is most synonymous with St. Bonaventure’s athletic and basketball programs.

“Bob Lanier is St. Bonaventure basketball,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said, emphasizing the word “is.”

“When I got the job (in 2007), Bob Lanier was everything. Everyone I talked to, you talked about size 22s (shoes) and him as first-round pick. But what says everything about Bob is that he was so humble and you would never know he was one of the top-50 players of all time. There’s not enough to say about what he means.”

In 15 years of coaching the Bonnies, Schmidt has made a point to educate his players and new staff members about Lanier’s importance to the basketball program, and to pay homage to Lanier’s legacy.

“History and legacy is really important,” Schmidt said. “We talk about the guys who came before them, and that’s who we play for. The sweat and tears and all the efforts we made. When we give tours of the campus, we go by his trophy case, his shirt and his size 22s, but legacy is very important. Bob is a big part of this.”

Sugar Ray Hall, a Canisius College basketball great and a McKinley High graduate, remembers watching Lanier play at Bona and then in the NBA, an inside big man with a soft shooting touch and the instincts and skills of a guard.

“The tenacity he had on the court was second to none,” Hall said. “He wasn’t a guy you wanted to mess with. He had no problem letting you know he was a man. That’s all part of sports. He did what he was supposed to do. He played the game well. He was a big icon. He was one of those guys you have to be proud of, whether you know him or didn’t. You have to be proud of him, and we should be heralding him.”

Hall shared the floor at Canisius College with Lanier, Bona’s Tom Stith, Canisius’ Larry Fogle and Niagara’s Larry Costello and Calvin Murphy (who was unable to attend the event) as part of the All-Time Little Three basketball team in 1989.

“Bob has always been a tremendous ambassador when it comes to basketball,” Hall said. “He was a big guy who played as a big guy and did a lot of great things as far as paving the road for a lot of other Western New York players to travel down that road.

“He was a true Buffalonian. He never left Buffalo behind. For those that heard his name or know his story, he should be held to the highest esteem possible. I’d love to see (Buffalo mayor) Byron Brown do something for him, in honor of his name.”

Reggie Witherspoon, Canisius' men's basketball coach, grew up in the Hamlin Park neighborhood of Buffalo, near Lanier's family, and considered Lanier to be a source of pride, not just for his neighborhood, but for the city.

"He took Buffalo everywhere with him because we all lived through him and his accomplishments," Witherspoon said. "He was the MVP in the 1974 All-Star Game, and it was always Bob Lanier, Calvin Murphy, Randy Smith, but Bob was the only one born in Buffalo. In his era, he played against the great centers. He played against everybody. It was phenomenal to see him represent our city and the way he did it. He was not a guy who had any embarrassing behavior, and even his post playing career, he was an ambassador."

Lanier, Witherspoon said, was a very self-aware individual who went into the NBA knowing that he carried a certain responsibility to represent his family, his neighborhood and his city. Lanier was also a person who set boundaries, who wouldn't allow others to take advantage of him.

"I also hear the stories of how big his heart was and how caring he was," Witherspoon said. "He was the guy that, of everyone who played college basketball in Western New York, he was the most impactful one I can think of, at this point."

Jack Armstrong, who coached the Niagara men’s basketball team and is now a broadcaster for the Toronto Raptors, crossed paths with Lanier from time to time at NBA events. In just about every conversation Armstrong had with Lanier, the talk inevitably turned to Little Three basketball, St. Bonaventure and Western New York.

Armstrong drew upon a recent event he spoke at for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the Raptors’ ownership group, to describe Lanier.

“One of the things I spoke about was the big difference between being successful and significant,” Armstrong said. “When I look at Bob, not only was he successful, but he was significant. The people he met, the way he treated people, the way he carried himself, as a gentleman and as a public figure.

"That’s the most important thing: how you carry yourself. For a place like St. Bonaventure, they take such great pride in Bob, and that goes hand-in-hand with the school’s mission.”

Lanier’s impact extended to leadership in the NBA’s players union. He was president of the NBPA in 1983 when it reached an agreement for a labor contract with the NBA that helped avert a strike, and included a revenue-sharing plan and a minimum and maximum limit for team payrolls. Then-NBA commissioner Larry O'Brien characterized the settlement as ''a landmark labor agreement in professional sports,” according to the New York Times.

Lanier retired in September 1984, following a 14-year NBA career as a center with the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, and he became an ambassador for the NBA’s initiatives involving education, health, youth and family development.

“People will always talk about someone who was a great guy and may not have been one, but that’s not Bob,” Satalin said. “He is a friend to everyone. I can’t tell you how many calls and texts I’ve gotten this morning from people who have said, how much they miss him and what a great guy he was. That’s what I’ll remember him the most for, definitely.

“There’s a lot of things you can remember, individual things and athletically, but I will always remember how Bob treated other people.”

