A familiar Big 4 foe from Niagara helps usher Bona's Brown and White out of TBT

COLUMBUS – The idea of facing a team made up of former St. Bonaventure basketball players alarmed Colin Curtin.

When the Niagara University graduate agreed earlier this summer to coach Team Hines in The Basketball Tournament, Curtin had no idea he’d end up facing a Big 4 opponent. Curtin is on the coaching staff at Hofstra, and learned last month that Team Hines would face Brown and White, the Bona alumni contingent in the summer tournament.

The band is back together for UB, St. Bonaventure at The Basketball Tournament The Basketball Tournament is a national tournament of 64 teams whose rosters are made up of former college players who are now professionals or who have played at the professional level.

“I didn’t like it,” Curtin said, laughing. “We haven’t had a lot of success against the Bonaventure teams. They haunt me in my dreams! I said I’d coach, a month ago, and when I asked, ‘who are we playing?’ and someone said, ‘St. Bonaventure,’ it was like, ‘oh my god, not again.’ ”

Brown and White, the TBT contingent of former Bonnies now playing professional basketball, entered the 64-team, single-elimination tournament with plenty of hope to play plenty of basketball. Like every other team in the tournament, they also had plenty of thoughts of winning the $1 million prize.

“We want to come out and make some noise,” Brown and White guard Marcus Posley said, prior to TBT. “There’s a lot of top-tier guys from top-tier programs here, and we feel like we can be mentioned in that conversation.”