A familiar Big 4 foe from Niagara helps usher Bona's Brown and White out of TBT

COLUMBUS – The idea of facing a team made up of former St. Bonaventure basketball players alarmed Colin Curtin.
When the Niagara University graduate agreed earlier this summer to coach Team Hines in The Basketball Tournament, Curtin had no idea he’d end up facing a Big 4 opponent. Curtin is on the coaching staff at Hofstra, and learned last month that Team Hines would face Brown and White, the Bona alumni contingent in the summer tournament.
The Basketball Tournament is a national tournament of 64 teams whose rosters are made up of former college players who are now professionals or who have played at the professional level.
“I didn’t like it,” Curtin said, laughing. “We haven’t had a lot of success against the Bonaventure teams. They haunt me in my dreams! I said I’d coach, a month ago, and when I asked, ‘who are we playing?’ and someone said, ‘St. Bonaventure,’ it was like, ‘oh my god, not again.’ ”
Brown and White, the TBT contingent of former Bonnies now playing professional basketball, entered the 64-team, single-elimination tournament with plenty of hope to play plenty of basketball. Like every other team in the tournament, they also had plenty of thoughts of winning the $1 million prize.
“We want to come out and make some noise,” Brown and White guard Marcus Posley said, prior to TBT. “There’s a lot of top-tier guys from top-tier programs here, and we feel like we can be mentioned in that conversation.”
For about 20 minutes, Brown and White looked on pace to contend for that windfall and, more immediately, to advance to the second round. But a pileup of second-half mistakes and poor fourth-quarter shooting sent Brown and White home in a 67-56 loss to Curtin’s Team Hines on Friday at the Covelli Center at Ohio State.
We hope everyone enjoyed seeing our guys put on the Bona colors again. HUGE shoutout to our fans and sponsors for allowing us to pull this off.— Brown & White (@BrownWhiteTBT) July 23, 2021
It's only the beginning... WE'LL BE BACK!
The win also lifted a bit of a weight off Curtin, who is now on Hofstra’s staff as the special assistant to Pride coach Speedy Claxton. Bona is 6-1 all-time against Hofstra, including wins against the Pride in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
Curtin joined Hofstra’s staff in 2013 as its director of men’s basketball operations, when former Purple Eagles coach Joe Mihalich became the head coach at Hofstra after 16 seasons at Niagara.
“I loved my time in Western New York, I was there for nine years and when I was there with coach Mihalich, I said, ‘I would love to live there for the rest of my life,' ” said Curtin, who was a student manager for four years at Niagara and was its director of basketball operations from 2009-13. “They love basketball up there and in the past few years, Bonaventure and UB have been so good. They’re almost yearly in the NCAA Tournament and it’s great to have them represented in TBT.”
Curtin wasn’t the only one who felt a certain relief from beating the Bonnies.
“I was kind of excited to beat Bonaventure,” said Team Hines forward Isaiah Miles, who played at Saint Joseph’s. “The three times we played them my senior year (2015-16), we couldn’t get past them, that same Dion Wright and Jaylen Adams team. I was happy to finally get one win off them.”
Team Hines will face The Money Team, which was registered for TBT by boxer Floyd Mayweather, in a second-round game Sunday. The Money Team defeated The Region 86-71.
Brown & White led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, thanks in part to an early defensive effort, in which it limited Team Hines to 4-for-17 shooting and blocked three shots, including two blocks by LaDarien Griffin, and led 37-30 at the half.
Brown and White opened its lead to 42-32 about two minutes into the third quarter on Dion Wright’s 3-pointer, but Team Hines erased that lead with an 11-1 run to tie the game at 43-43 with 4:36 left in the third on Justin Burrell’s jumper.
Trailing 52-48 after three, Brown and White shot 1 for 5 from the floor in the first five minutes of the fourth and trailed 58-51 when the Elam Ending went into effect with less than four minutes left – with the game clock turned off and the target score to win at 66. Team Hines allowed Brown and White just two more field goals, a 2-pointer by Wright (13 points, eight rebounds) and a 3-pointer by Posley (12 points, six rebounds).
“We added a lot of size to our lineup, and we were switching everything, every ball screen, every pin down,” Curtin said. “It caused some commotion for Bonaventure and got them out of their rhythm a little bit.”