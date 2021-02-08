A-10 player of week Johnson leads Bona women to sweep of Davidson

St. Bonaventure had to fight off a second-half comeback by Davidson for a 71-63 Atlantic 10 Conference women's victory Monday night. The Bonnies gained a sweep of the two-game series between the teams at the Reilly Center.

Atlantic 10 Player of the Week Asianae Johnson scored 20 points to lead the victory, which gave the Bonnies two wins in a row for the first time this season. It's almost a year exactly since the Bona women last won back-to-back games. The Bonnies defeated George Washington 59-55 and Davidson 68-56 last February 6 and 9.

Johnson was honored after her 18-point performance in Sunday's 71-58 win over Davidson.

On Monday, she was one of five Bonnies to score in double figures. I'yanna Lops had 13 points, Tori Harris had 12 and Jurnee President and Deja Francis had 11 each.

Davidson led by as many as 10 in the first half. The Bonnies were held to 22 points in the first two quarters, a number they exceeded in each of the last two quarters. A basket by President gave Bona a 34-33 lead, its first of the game, with 5:28 to go in the third. It was part of a 9-0 run.