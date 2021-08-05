7-foot center Harlan Obioha commits to Niagara University men's basketball

The Niagara University men's basketball team got a big commitment – literally, a sizeable commitment – for its 2022 recruiting class.
Harlan Obioha, a 7-foot, 300-pound center from Hoxie, Kan., announced his commitment as a freshman for 2022-2023. Obioha was an all-state selection in 8-man football and in basketball this past school year, and will play a postgraduate year at Rocky Mountain Sports Academy in Fort Collins, Colo.
Obioha had football scholarship offers from schools including Arizona, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Indiana, Massachusetts and Iowa State. He also had basketball offers from at Kansas State, Grambling, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Air Force. And, at 7 feet tall, he was also believed to be the tallest college football prospect in recent years.
After a great visit I’m blessed to say that I will be committing to Niagara university in the class of 2022! Let’s work💜🤍🙏🏿 @Mr_Smothers @Greg_Paulus @CoachErvinNU🟣🦅 pic.twitter.com/1waHPrWiXJ— Harlan Obioha (@ObiohaHarlan) August 5, 2021
Obioha averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds, and shot 78% this past season for Hoxie. Obioha helped Hoxie, a 2A school in northwest Kansas, reach the Kansas State High School Athletic Association state semifinals in March, and he was named the Kansas 2A player of the year by Kansas-Sports.com.
On the football field, he was ranked as a 3-star recruit at offensive tackle by 247 Sports and the No. 12 prospect in Kansas in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
However, Obioha didn’t believe his calling was in playing college football. Instead, he decided in June that he would reclassify as a 2022 recruit and focus on basketball rather than football, and that he would go to Rocky Mountain Sports Academy,
"I always knew that's what I was going to play," Obioha told the Salina (Kan.) Journal in June. "It's always been the plan. When you get those big-time coaches talking to you, it's pretty tough to turn that down to play prep school basketball. My mom really told me that this was probably the best move because I get my body right and not losing a year of eligibility."
7 feet tall and a complete bulldozer on the basketball court and on the football field@ObiohaHarlan | Hoxie, KS pic.twitter.com/N7wVaCH3vj— Hudl (@Hudl) March 5, 2021
Obioha is the second player to commit to the Purple Eagles' 2022 recruiting class; Donovan Hill, a 6-foot-8 center from Philadelphia, announced in June that he will join the Purple Eagles.
The early national letter of intent signing period for basketball begins Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 17.