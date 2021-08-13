7-foot, 300-pound Harlan Obioha turns down football scholarships to play hoops at Niagara

Harlan Obioha made only one college visit as a Division I basketball recruit.
Obioha visited Niagara University at the end of July and met with Purple Eagles coach Greg Paulus during his visit. In the course of conversation, the center from northwest Kansas realized what he had in common with Paulus, the third-year Purple Eagles coach.
Both Obioha and Paulus were standouts in football and basketball. Both had to decide which sport to focus on as an athlete in college. Paulus played basketball at Duke from 2005 to 2009, then was a graduate student and a football player for a year at Syracuse.
“It’s really cool that he went through the same thing that I did,” Obioha told The News. “No one knows how that life is, except us, and we talked about that.”
Obioha chose college basketball. The 7-foot, 300-pound center announced last week that he will join the Purple Eagles’ 2022 recruiting class. While college coaches cannot comment on recruits until after they have signed a national letter of intent, Obioha’s commitment to Niagara was a coup of sorts.
Last season, there were 120 players on the 357 Division I men’s basketball teams who were at least 7 feet tall, according to Sports Illustrated’s Husky Maven. The tallest were Washington’s Riley Sorn and St. Mary’s Matt Van Komen, both at 7-4.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is even more of an anomaly; none of the conference’s 11 programs has a 7-footer listed on its rosters for this season. Six-foot-11 Niagara forward Touba Traore is the tallest player in the conference, and could give the Purple Eagles a towering inside tandem in 2022.
What’s even more unique is that Niagara landed a player who was one of the nation’s more intriguing high school football recruits in 2020-21.
A lineman for his eight-man football team at Hoxie (Kan.) High School, 247Sports ranked Obioha as a three-star recruit at offensive tackle during the 2021 recruiting cycle. As the No. 12 football prospect in Kansas last year, he was recruited by several Power Five programs.
Football, though, was an avocation.
“Basketball is what I have loved forever,” Obioya said. “I really only went out for football to stay in shape for basketball, and it helped with footwork, which is a huge part of football. That’s going to translate to basketball. And being really aggressive as a post player, and being strong in the trenches helps.”
Growth brought pain, joy
As a 6-8, 325-pound freshman at Hoxie, Obioha wasn’t guaranteed or given a spot on the Indians’ varsity boys basketball roster. There wasn’t an immediate place for him.
“Our team had a lot of experience and had went to the state championships a year before that, and finished fourth,” Hoxie coach Jake Moss said. “We were very guard-oriented, a team that played press, run-and-gun, and I don’t think that was something Harlan was used to.”
Instead, Obioha played on Hoxie’s junior varsity team, and he practiced against varsity players. Moss believed it was critical to Obioha’s development for him to face stronger, more experienced players as a means to learn how to see and run the floor, and to get in better physical shape. That wasn’t easy; Moss recalls how there were days Obioha would run off the court, exhausted, ready to vomit.
Obioha sprouted to 6-10 between his freshman and sophomore years, and shed 25 pounds. And he was ready when two of Hoxie’s post players sustained season-ending knee injuries, which moved him into a starting spot on the varsity.
“He had to take on all the minutes, and he grew and took big steps, getting used to the physicality,” Moss said. “He also learned how to play conservatively, to play smart.”
He averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds this season, and led Hoxie to the Kansas Class 2A state tournament, where one team finally figured out how to stop the Indians.
Christian Ulsacker, the boys basketball coach at Wabaunsee High School in Alma, Kan., first watched Obioha play as a sophomore. As Ulsacker prepared for the state semifinals in March, he scouted Hoxie’s lineup and knew there was no possibility of shutting down Obioha. His tallest player, 6-2 Tyler Lohmeyer, was assigned to defend Obioha.
“We told him, ‘You have a tall order, but do your best,’ ” Ulsacker said.
Obioha scored 36 points and went 16 for 21 from the floor. Wabaunsee wore down Obioha’s teammates with a man-to-man defense. Hoxie finished 21 for 37 from the floor in its only loss of the season.
“Even if he had played against the bigger schools, I think he would have had the success he had at the 2A level,” Ulsaker said. “He has a very soft touch around the rim, good hands, he can pull out and shoot from 15 to 20 feet, if needed. He has very good feet for a 7-footer, too. The only thing I would say where he needs to improve is that the coaches at Niagara will get him in the weight room and work on getting him to be quicker.”
The next steps
As of last weekend, Obioha isn’t sure if he’ll join the Purple Eagles in January, or if he’ll enter the program in the fall of 2022.
He’ll play a postgraduate season at Rocky Mountain Sports Academy in Fort Collins, Colo., where he plans to take online classes and aims to improve his strength and conditioning for the college level.
“I’ll be an energetic big man that can shoot the three and defend,” said Obioha, who also considered Marquette, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Cleveland State and VMI. “I think I’m a really versatile post that can pass well and can have the game go through me, not just to score, but to open other guys up as well.”
A verbal commitment is nonbinding, but Obioha plans to sign with the Purple Eagles during the early national letter of intent signing period for basketball (Nov. 10-17).
“There was no point in waiting, so I went ahead and made the decision,” Obioha said. “I watched a practice, and I liked how competitive they got, and I also liked the family environment at Niagara.”