7-foot, 300-pound Harlan Obioha turns down football scholarships to play hoops at Niagara

“We told him, ‘You have a tall order, but do your best,’ ” Ulsacker said.

Obioha scored 36 points and went 16 for 21 from the floor. Wabaunsee wore down Obioha’s teammates with a man-to-man defense. Hoxie finished 21 for 37 from the floor in its only loss of the season.

“Even if he had played against the bigger schools, I think he would have had the success he had at the 2A level,” Ulsaker said. “He has a very soft touch around the rim, good hands, he can pull out and shoot from 15 to 20 feet, if needed. He has very good feet for a 7-footer, too. The only thing I would say where he needs to improve is that the coaches at Niagara will get him in the weight room and work on getting him to be quicker.”

The next steps

As of last weekend, Obioha isn’t sure if he’ll join the Purple Eagles in January, or if he’ll enter the program in the fall of 2022.

He’ll play a postgraduate season at Rocky Mountain Sports Academy in Fort Collins, Colo., where he plans to take online classes and aims to improve his strength and conditioning for the college level.