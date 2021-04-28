 Skip to main content
6-foot-5 point guard Curtis Jones signs with UB men's basketball
The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will add a 6-foot-5 guard to its roster for the 2021-22 season.

UB announced Wednesday that Curtis Jones, a point guard from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Bulls. 

In his only season at Indian Hills, Jones averaged 12.1 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists in 24 games as a freshman. Jones, who is from Minneapolis, was a second-team All-Region selection by the Iowa Community College Athletic Association.

Jones will have four years of eligibility when he joins the Bulls. The NJCAA passed a waiver in the fall that ensured junior-college athletes would not lose a year of eligibility.

Jones will be the fourth player to join UB's incoming class, along with freshman forward Kuluel Mading and freshman center/forward Zaakir Williamson, and Maceo Jack, a guard who transferred from George Washington.

