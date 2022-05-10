6-foot-11 center Isaac Jack commits to UB men's basketball

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team has received a verbal commitment from 6-foot-11 center Isaac Jack.

Jack played at Fort Erie (Ont.) International Academy this season, and announced his commitment to the Bulls on social media on Tuesday.

Jack is UB's second incoming recruit from the high school or prep school ranks, joining Devin Ceaser, a guard from St. Stephens & St. Agnes in Alexandria, Va. According to the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association's website, Jack averaged 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds, and blocked 18 shots in nine league games.

Jack, a native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, will bring height to the Bulls, following an offseason in which 6-foot-7 forward Josh Mballa entered the transfer portal, 6-foot-10 forward David Skogman transferred to Davidson and 6-foot-8 forward Tra'Von Fagan transferred to UMBC. Additionally 6-foot-11 forward Brock Bertram exhausted his eligibility.

Jack will join a front court that returns two players: 6-foot-9 sophomore Kuluel Mading and 6-foot-8 forward LaQuill Hardnett. The Bulls will also add Isaiah Adams, a 6-foot-6 forward who is transferring from UCF.

