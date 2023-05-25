Five players from Western New York will be part of the NCAA Division II national championship game Sunday (1 p.m.) between Mercyhurst and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Mercyhurst (16-2) pulled off an 11-10 victory against top-seeded LeMoyne in the national semifinals, handing the Dolphins their lone loss of the season.

Colin Schmatz, a junior midfielder from West Seneca East; Ethan Goss, a junior defenseman from St. Joe’s; Ryan Len, a freshman attack from Lancaster; and Brice Beetow, a freshman long-stick midfielder from Lancaster are on the Mercyhurst roster.

Lenoir-Rhyne has won three road games and is the first No. 5 seed to make the final in the national tournament. The Bears beat Limestone, 18-11, in the semifinal.

Sophomore defenseman Nicholas Kramer is a Williamsville North graduate.