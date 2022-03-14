5 things to know about Tennessee, UB's opponent in the NCAA women's tournament

As an Australian playing basketball for the past nine months in the United States, Georgia Woolley hasn’t wasted time acclimating to the American style of the game.

But as far as the next team she will face? Woolley, a freshman on the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team, admits she still has a lot to learn about the University of Tennessee’s place in the lore of women's basketball.

UB guard Georgia Woolley continues Australia-to-Buffalo pipeline The 6-foot guard has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Mid-American Conference, averaging 14 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and she has scored in double figures in 21 of UB’s 26 games this season.

“I don’t think I even know where Tennessee is, but it’s just exciting, the experience in general,” said Woolley, who averages 14.6 points per game for the Bulls.

The Bulls (25-8) are the No. 13 seed in the Wichita region of the NCAA Tournament and will face fourth-seed Tennessee (23-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. The winner will face either No. 5 Oregon or No. 12 Belmont in a second-round game Monday in Knoxville.

Woolley will quickly learn about her team’s opponent in the NCAA Tournament. So will the Bulls, who face the Lady Vols for the first time in program history.

