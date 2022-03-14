5 things to know about Tennessee, UB's opponent in the NCAA women's tournament

As an Australian playing basketball for the past nine months in the United States, Georgia Woolley hasn’t wasted time acclimating to the American style of the game.
But as far as the next team she will face? Woolley, a freshman on the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team, admits she still has a lot to learn about the University of Tennessee’s place in the lore of women's basketball.
The 6-foot guard has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Mid-American Conference, averaging 14 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and she has scored in double figures in 21 of UB’s 26 games this season.
“I don’t think I even know where Tennessee is, but it’s just exciting, the experience in general,” said Woolley, who averages 14.6 points per game for the Bulls.
The Bulls (25-8) are the No. 13 seed in the Wichita region of the NCAA Tournament and will face fourth-seed Tennessee (23-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. The winner will face either No. 5 Oregon or No. 12 Belmont in a second-round game Monday in Knoxville.
Woolley will quickly learn about her team’s opponent in the NCAA Tournament. So will the Bulls, who face the Lady Vols for the first time in program history.
The NCAA announced the 68-team field for the 2022 women’s basketball tournament Sunday night, and the Bulls (25-8) will face Tennessee (23-8) in a first-round game Saturday.
Here are five things to know about Tennessee, which is No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 women’s poll this week:
1. The program that Pat Summitt built: The Lady Vols are one of the pioneering teams in women’s college basketball. Tennessee has been synonymous with Summitt, who created one of the nation’s premier women’s programs from the time she began coaching in 1974 to her resignation in 2012, after she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Summitt died four years later.
A plaza outside of Thompson-Boling Arena commemorates Summitt, complete with a full bronze statue of the coaching legend.
Tennessee has won eight national championships, all under Summitt, and is the only Division I basketball team to play in all 40 NCAA women's tournaments. The Lady Vols, though, have not reached the Elite Eight since the 2015-16 season.
2. Home-court advantage: Tennessee has made the most of the confines at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols are 14-2 in Knoxville this season, with their only losses at home on Dec. 18 against Stanford, the defending national champion, and Feb. 27 against LSU.
Tennessee is 31-2 in first-round tournament games and 23-0 in tournament openers at Thompson-Boling Arena.
With a 79-75 win against Ball State in the Mid-American Conference tournament championship game Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Bulls will return to the national tournament.
3. How the Lady Vols got here: Tennessee lost to eventual SEC Tournament champion Kentucky 83-74 in a Southeastern Conference semifinal March 5 in Nashville. The Lady Vols, though, are one of eight SEC programs in the women's tournament, joining Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina, which is the No. 1 overall seed in the 68-team tournament.
“I thought we had a couple more that easily could have been in, and I wouldn’t have thought twice about it,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper told reporters Sunday on a video conference. “Our league was really good this year, really, really good. I think we proved it night in and night out. I think we beat each other up in the conference season and maybe got a little penalized for that. I think our league is the best."
4. Stats and such for the Lady Vols: Jordan Horston leads the Lady Vols with 16.2 points per game, but the guard’s availability is a question mark leading into the NCAA Tournament. Horston hasn’t played since Feb. 19, when she sustained a fractured dislocation of her left elbow while diving for a loose ball against Alabama. Harper told reporters Sunday that Horston’s return for the NCAA Tournament is a “possibility,” depending on how far the Lady Vols go in the tournament.
"Jordan is progressing, but we're not going to rush things," Harper said. "We are going to make sure she is completely healed and ready to go. I think there's a possibility. ... It's not out of the question, but it's not a given, either."
Tennessee has inside height and depth, though. Rae Burrell, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, averages 11.8 points per game, and 6-foot-6 forward/center Tamari Key averages 8.1 rebounds per game and has blocked 115 shots this season. She also averages 10.3 points per game.
5. Names you may know from Tennessee: Like Connecticut and Stanford, Tennessee has produced more than its share of famous women’s college basketball players. A few to note:
Candace Parker helped the Chicago Sky win the WNBA championship in October. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft, a two-time Olympian and helped the Lady Vols win the 2007 NCAA Tournament championship.
Tamika Catchings is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, played for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever for 15 seasons and helped Tennessee win the 1998 NCAA Tournament championship. She has a tie to UB: her husband, Parnell Smith, played basketball for the Bulls from 2003-07.
Chamique Holdsclaw is a Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member who helped Tennessee win the 1998 national title, played in the WNBA for 11 seasons and helped the United States win a gold medal in the 2000 Summer Olympics. She was named as one of the top all-time players as part of the NCAA's 25th anniversary women's basketball team in 2006.
Kara Lawson is in her second season as Duke’s coach, and is a former Lady Vols point guard who played in the WNBA and was a women’s basketball commentator for ESPN.
Michelle Snow was one of the first women to dunk in a women's college basketball game, when she did it in November 2001 against Illinois, joining West Virginia's Georgeann Wells (1984-85) and North Carolina's Charlotte Smith (1994-95). Snow played for 13 seasons in the WNBA.