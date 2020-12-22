5 things to know about Marshall, UB football's opponent in Camellia Bowl

The football teams from the University at Buffalo and Marshall have a few things in common, but there’s at least one polar opposite.

The Bulls (5-1) are scheduled to face Marshall (7-2) of Conference USA in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, Ala. UB accepted the bowl bid Sunday, two days after it lost to Ball State 38-28 in the MAC championship game in Detroit.

UB football loses to Ball State in MAC championship game, 38-28 The loss to the Cardinals denied the No. 23 Bulls (5-1) their first MAC championship since 2008, when the Bulls beat Ball State.

“I tell the team all the time, when you get a chance to be in a bowl game, and there’s only two teams that are getting this opportunity in this crazy year, for us to have that, we need to embrace that,” Leipold said.

The Thundering Herd has Football Bowl Subdivision roots in the Mid-American Conference, of which the Bulls have been a member since 1998. Both the Bulls and the Herd were undefeated at one point this season, and both made appearances in the Associated Press Top 25 this season.

But while the Bulls will enter with one of the top offenses in the nation, Marshall has established itself as one of the top defenses in the country.