5 things to know about Marshall, UB football's opponent in Camellia Bowl

The football teams from the University at Buffalo and Marshall have a few things in common, but there’s at least one polar opposite.
The Bulls (5-1) are scheduled to face Marshall (7-2) of Conference USA in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, Ala. UB accepted the bowl bid Sunday, two days after it lost to Ball State 38-28 in the MAC championship game in Detroit.
The loss to the Cardinals denied the No. 23 Bulls (5-1) their first MAC championship since 2008, when the Bulls beat Ball State.
“I tell the team all the time, when you get a chance to be in a bowl game, and there’s only two teams that are getting this opportunity in this crazy year, for us to have that, we need to embrace that,” Leipold said.
The Thundering Herd has Football Bowl Subdivision roots in the Mid-American Conference, of which the Bulls have been a member since 1998. Both the Bulls and the Herd were undefeated at one point this season, and both made appearances in the Associated Press Top 25 this season.
But while the Bulls will enter with one of the top offenses in the nation, Marshall has established itself as one of the top defenses in the country.
“One of the first Group of Five schools to really start making a splash, so to speak, and being ranked at times was Marshall,” Leipold said. “They have great tradition there, and that will be a great opportunity for us to match up against a team like that.”
Here are five things to know about the Thundering Herd:
The University at Buffalo football team will play its final game of the season on Christmas Day.
1. So we meet again: Marshall and UB meet for the first time since 2004, when the Thundering Herd defeated the Bulls 48-14 in Huntington, W.Va. The Herd was a member of the MAC from 1997 to 2005, and became one of the MAC’s dominant teams. They won five of the conference’s first six championship games from 1997 to 2002, with lineups that included future NFL players Chad Pennington, Randy Moss and Byron Leftwich.
Marshall leads the all-time series with UB 8-1.
2. How the Herd got here: Marshall won the Conference USA East Division championship, and opened the season 7-0, but played only two games in a span of five weeks: a 20-0 loss Dec. 5 to Rice, and the C-USA championship game Friday in Huntington.
UAB defeated the Thundering Herd 22-13 for the C-USA championship. Marshall quarterback Grant Wells finished 8 for 23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Blazers, but began the game 0 for 10 passing; Marshall didn’t complete its first pass until midway through the third quarter.
3. Marshall’s personnel, at a glance: Wells is a redshirt freshman who led C-USA in passing yards per game (219.7) and touchdown passes (18) this season. He is second in C-USA in total offense (239.1 yards per game).
Herd running back Brenden Knox ran for 887 yards and nine touchdowns on 185 carries, which was more than half of Marshall's rushing touchdowns. Knox announced Monday that he will forgo the Camellia Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.
The Herd, however, used 16 wide receivers in nine games this season. Xavier Gaines, Marshall’s leading receiver, had only 26 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns, but he is one of five players who had at least 228 receiving yards for the Herd.
Marshall leads the nation in scoring defense (12.6 points per game), is second in the nation and leads C-USA in rush defense (88.89 yards per game) and is third in the nation and leads C-USA in total defense (277.7 yards per game).
Patterson, a junior, has 3,837 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns in three seasons at UB.
4. A Marshall-UB connection: Jim McNally, a former UB coach and a Kenmore West graduate, joined the staff at Marshall in 1971 after UB dropped its football program, and only months after Marshall lost its football team – 75 people, including all of the Herd’s players and coaches, a radio announcer, and school administrators – in a plane crash in West Virginia.
McNally helped Marshall and head coach Jack Lengyel rebuild the football program in 1971, which was chronicled in the 2006 movie “We Are Marshall,” starring Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Mackie and Kate Mara.
McNally, a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, coached at Marshall, Boston College and Wake Forest, then coached in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.