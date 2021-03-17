5 things to know about LSU, St. Bonaventure's opponent in NCAA Tournament

Like many teams preparing for the NCAA Tournament, the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team doesn’t have a lot of familiarity with its next opponent.
The ninth-seeded Bonnies (16-4) face No. 8 LSU (18-9) at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., and while unfamiliarity could put the Bonnies at a disadvantage, they still had six days after Selection Sunday to prepare for a single-game elimination scenario against a team from one of the six college basketball power conferences.
The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team will return to the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s going to be tough getting out of the first game against LSU,” said Bona coach Mark Schmidt, whose team is in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in program history. “You’re playing a Southeastern Conference team, top 100 players, they probably have a couple of top 50 players.
“It’s going to be tough. You can’t look ahead. I know we are the ninth seed and I know if we are lucky enough to beat LSU we’ll play, I would assume, Michigan.”
The Bona-LSU winner will advance to a second-round game Monday, and will face either No. 1 Michigan or the winner of the Mount St. Mary's-Texas Southern First Four game.
LSU coach Will Wade told reporters Sunday that he’s watched the Bonnies play this season, and noted their defensive prowess.
“They’ve got a top 40 offense, a top 20 defense," Wade said. "They’re 17th in the country in defensive efficiency and defense. They’ve got some good guard play, they’ve got a shot-blocker, a big 6-10 kid down there (Osun Osunniyi) – a good small-ball ‘4,’ a good shooting guard, a good point guard in (Kyle Lofton).
“They’ve got a good team. Coach Schmidt, I’m familiar with him from the Atlantic 10. He’s as good a ball coach as there is out there in the country, so it’ll be a big, big challenge for us. But we’re excited.”
“Offense, sometimes it’s there, sometimes it’s not,” said Bona guard Kyle Lofton. “But defense, we can always control that."
Here are five things to know about LSU:
1. LSU is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament: The Tigers make their 23rd appearance and their third since 2015. LSU made the Final Four in 2006 and reached the round of 32 in 2019, Wade’s second season as head coach.
However, this will be the first NCAA tournament in which Wade is on the bench for the Tigers. Two years ago, Wade was suspended from the postseason by university officials after he refused to meet with administrators to discuss recruiting allegations against the basketball program.
2. Wade has an Atlantic 10 Conference history: Bonnies fans will remember Wade as VCU’s head coach from 2015-17, and as an assistant for the Rams from 2009-13 on Shaka Smart’s staff, including the 2011 team that went to the Final Four.
Wade led the Rams to the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments, and has two wins against the Bonnies, including one of the more controversial games in recent history, an 83-77 overtime win Feb. 4, 2017 at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
Bona’s Matt Mobley hit what appeared to be the game-winning shot with 0.5 seconds left, and Bona fans rushed the court to celebrate. The Bonnies, however, were assessed an administrative technical foul for the court storming, and VCU’s JeQuan Lewis’ free throw sent the game to overtime.
Wade recalled his visits to St. Bonaventure on Sunday after LSU was selected for the tournament, including a visit to Bartlett Country Club in Olean.
"When you go there, there's no full-service hotel,” Wade said. “Coach Schmidt is actually a member at the (Bartlett) Country Club. You actually can eat a meal there, but you kinda got to drop his name to go in there and eat the meal. We had our last team meal when I was at VCU up there at the country club. It's unique.”
3. A last-second shot foiled LSU’s SEC championship bid: LSU was only seconds away from dispatching Alabama in the SEC championship game on Sunday. Trendon Watford’s 3-point attempt turned into an airball, which was snagged by Aundre Hyatt, but Hyatt’s putback attempt rolled off the rim as time expired.
Alabama wins the SEC Tournament championship game 👏— ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2021
LSU came up short in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/3rI1ahA5Rn
Alabama, coached by former University at Buffalo coach Nate Oats, won the SEC championship 80-79 in Nashville, and earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
4. Stats and such for the Tigers: LSU guard Cameron Thomas was the SEC’s leading scorer and is fourth in the nation in scoring – averaging 22.6 points per game – and is one of four players to average double figures for the Tigers. Watford is second in scoring (16.7 points), ahead of Javonte Smart (15.9) and Darius Days (11.7).
Days and Watford have combined to average 15.3 rebounds per game, while Smart has 34 steals. Smart also is shooting 42.1 percent on 3-point attempts (67 for 159) this season, and averages four assists a game.
The Tigers also make their free throws – LSU is shooting 74.6 percent (429 for 575) this season – but defense is not a strong suit. The Tigers are eighth in the nation in scoring offense (82.1), but 280th of 340 teams nationally in scoring defense (75.3 points per game).
5. Names you may know from LSU: The Tigers have produced a few familiar names in basketball, including NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst (and endorsement specialist) Shaquille O’Neal, who played for the Tigers from 1989 to 1992. O'Neal's son, Shareef, is a sophomore forward for LSU, averaging 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 10 games this season.
Pete Maravich, an NBA Hall of Famer, played for the Tigers from 1967 to 1970. Maravich holds the NCAA men’s basketball record for points in a season (1,381 in 1970) and career points (3,667, from 1968-70). Maravich also scored the second-highest number of points in an NCAA game (69) in a game against Alabama on Feb. 7, 1970.
Maravich’s father, Press, was LSU’s head coach from 1966-72. LSU’s home arena is Pete Maravich Assembly Hall in Baton Rouge, La.
Also among LSU’s former standouts: Philadelphia 76ers forward/guard Ben Simmons, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft; Glenn “Big Baby” Davis, who played in the NBA from 2007-15; and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, a former NBA point guard who was the two-time SEC player of the year in 1989 and 1990. In 1996, as a member of the Denver Nuggets, Abdul-Rauf refused to join his team on the court for the National Anthem.