5 things to know about LSU, St. Bonaventure's opponent in NCAA Tournament

2. Wade has an Atlantic 10 Conference history: Bonnies fans will remember Wade as VCU’s head coach from 2015-17, and as an assistant for the Rams from 2009-13 on Shaka Smart’s staff, including the 2011 team that went to the Final Four.

Wade led the Rams to the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments, and has two wins against the Bonnies, including one of the more controversial games in recent history, an 83-77 overtime win Feb. 4, 2017 at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

Bona’s Matt Mobley hit what appeared to be the game-winning shot with 0.5 seconds left, and Bona fans rushed the court to celebrate. The Bonnies, however, were assessed an administrative technical foul for the court storming, and VCU’s JeQuan Lewis’ free throw sent the game to overtime.

Wade recalled his visits to St. Bonaventure on Sunday after LSU was selected for the tournament, including a visit to Bartlett Country Club in Olean.