5 things to know about Georgia Southern, UB football's opponent in Camellia Bowl

Here are five things to know about Georgia Southern, which faces the University at Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala.

1. You're familiar with Georgia Southern’s quarterback, Kyle Vantrease.

Kyle Vantrease was UB's starting quarterback from October 2019 to November 2021, and transferred to Georgia Southern in January. Vantrease has thrown for 3,901 yards and 25 touchdowns, and has been intercepted 15 times on 343-of-559 passing in 12 games. He leads the Sun Belt Conference in total yards and passing yards per game (325.08) and is one of three players tied for third in the Sun Belt in touchdown passes. Vantrease threw for 4,755 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons at UB (2017-21), and led the Bulls to a win in the 2020 Camellia Bowl.

2. You might be familiar with Georgia Southern football coach Clay Helton, too.

Clay Helton is in his first season with the Eagles, after he was head coach at USC from 2015 to 2021. USC fired Helton on Sept. 13, 2021. He was 46-24, including a win in the 2016 Rose Bowl against Penn State. Georgia Southern hired Helton on Nov. 2, 2021. Under Helton, Georgia Southern has switched from a triple-option offense to a spread offense that emphasizes the passing game.

Other notable coaching names to come out of Georgia Southern include Paul Johnson, who coached at Navy from 2002-07, and at Georgia Tech from 2008-18. Johnson coached the Eagles from 1997-2001 and led Georgia Southern to FCS titles in 1999 and 2000; Army coach Jeff Monken coached the Eagles from 2010-13, and Tulane coach Willie Fritz coached the Eagles in 2014-15.

3. FCS success for Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern played at the Division I-AA/Football Championship Subdivision level from 1984 to 2013, before joining the Sun Belt in 2014. Georgia Southern played in eight national championship games, going 6-2. The Eagles won FCS titles in 1985, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1999 and 2000, and were the national runner-up in 1988 and 1998.

4. How the Eagles got to the Camellia Bowl.

Like the Bulls, the Eagles enter the Camellia Bowl at 6-6, and won their final regular-season game to earn bowl eligibility. Georgia Southern defeated Appalachian State, 51-48, Nov. 26 in double overtime on Vantrease’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Ezrah Archie, which gave the Eagles their sixth win.

The Eagles play in their fifth bowl game since they moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The Eagles are 3-1 in bowl games, including a pair of wins against Mid-American Conference teams.

2015 GoDaddy Bowl (December): Beat Bowling Green 58-27.

2018 Camellia Bowl: Beat Eastern Michigan 23-21.

2019 Cure Bowl: Lost to Liberty 23-16.

2020 New Orleans Bowl: Beat Louisiana Tech 38-3.

5. Georgia Southern’s personnel, at a glance.

Top rusher: Jalen White – 162 carries for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Top wide receiver: Khaleb Hood – 80 catches for 896 yards and three touchdowns.

Top linebacker: Marques Watson-Trent – 105 tackles, three quarterback hurries.

Sacks leader: Justin Ellis, defensive lineman: 4.5 sacks for a loss of 22 yards.

Top defensive back: Derrick Canteen, 11 pass breakups, one interception, 64 tackles, part of a defense that has 67 passes defended this season.

Special teams: Alex Raynor, kicker: 16-for-18 on field goals, including a season-long 46-yard field goal.