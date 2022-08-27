2022 University at Buffalo football schedule, game by game

The University at Buffalo football team opens its season Saturday, Sept. 3, at Maryland. Here's a closer look at the 2022 schedule, game by game:

Sept. 3 at Maryland, noon: The season opener for both teams, the matchup against Maryland will be an immediate gauge for the Bulls, whether it’s where they are strong or where they need to improve. Expect UB’s secondary to be challenged. Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa – the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua – leads an offense that was pass heavy in 2021. Tagovailoa threw for 3,860 yards and 26 touchdowns, and had seven 300-yard passing games last season.

Sept. 10 vs. Holy Cross, 6 p.m.: UB will host the Crusaders, a Football Championship Subdivision program, in its home opener. Unlike FCS opponents in the past, the Crusaders are no slouch. Holy Cross has won the last three Patriot League championships, and earned a berth in the 2021 FCS playoffs. The Crusaders are favored to win the Patriot League. Quarterback Matthew Sluka ran for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns, and passed for 1,512 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Sept. 17 at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.: This is the return game of a two-game series that began last season; the Chanticleers held off a late-game attempt at a rally by the Bulls to preserve a 28-25 win Sept. 18, 2021, at UB Stadium. The Chanticleers return quarterback Grayson McCall, the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, who will command Coastal’s spread-option offense, one of the more unique in college football.

Sept. 24 at Eastern Michigan, time TBA: The Bulls face the Eagles in the Mid-American Conference opener and the first meeting between the two teams since November 2019. Like the Bulls, Eastern Michigan aims to find a new offensive identity, particularly at running back and at quarterback, but this is a game in which UB could flex its run game. Eastern Michigan gave up 200 rushing yards or more eight times last season, and were 0-5 in games in which they gave up at least 230 rushing yards.

Oct. 1 vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.: UB’s pass defense will continue to be tested as it moves into the MAC schedule. The RedHawks are the favorite to win the MAC East Division, and led the MAC in passing yards (3,621), passing yards per game (278.5 in 13 games) and passing touchdowns (32) in 2021. Miami returns quarterback Brett Gabbert, receiver Mac Hippenhammer (48 catches for 786 yards and five touchdowns) and tight end Jack Coldiron. However, Miami’s defense took a hit with graduation and transfers.

Oct. 8 at Bowling Green, time TBA: The Bulls dropped an uncharacteristic loss to the Falcons last season at UB Stadium. Bowling Green has been a MAC cellar-dweller in recent years but with Scot Loefler in his fourth season as head coach and a host of starters returning from last season, including quarterback Matt McDonald, receiver Tyrone Broden and linebacker Darren Anders, the Falcons expect to turn a corner.

Oct. 15 at Massachusetts, 1 p.m.: The Bulls finish their nonconference slate in mid-October at UMass, a former MAC program with a new head coach in Don Brown, who joins the Minutemen after spending last season as Arizona’s defensive coordinator. UMass isn’t known for its offensive skills. The Minutemen averaged only 16.3 points per game and 299.7 yards per game last season. The Bulls, though, will have to grind out offense against the Minutemen, as Brown is considered one of the top defensive coaches in college football.

Oct. 22 vs. Toledo, time TBA: The Bulls and Rockets meet for the first time since 2019. Toledo finished 7-6 last season despite having the MAC’s top scoring defense, allowing opponents just 21.8 points per game, and its defense was second in the MAC in yards per game (350.2). The Rockets return starting quarterback Dequan Finn, as well as four starters on the offensive line, including tackle Mitchell Berg and guard/center Tyler Long.

Nov. 1 at Ohio, 7 or 7:30 p.m.: A year ago, the Bobcats were in a similar boat as the Bulls, in a period of transition under a first-year head coach. Ohio returns a core of its offense, including running back O’Shaan Allison, the bulk of its offensive line and quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The Bobcats defense, though, must make gains, after finishing 10th in the MAC against the pass (263.2 yards per game). Its defense forced a MAC-low eight turnovers (two fumbles, six interceptions).

Nov. 9 at. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.: Central Michigan likely returns one of the more productive offenses in the MAC, one that includes running back Lew Nichols III, who led the MAC in rushing (1,848 yards) and rushing touchdowns (16) and quarterback Daniel Richardson, who threw for 2,583 yards and 24 touchdowns. CMU, though, lost its top two wide receivers to the NFL, and lost seven defensive players, who either transferred or went to the NFL.

Nov. 19 vs. Akron, 3:30 p.m.: First-year head coach Joe Moorhead aims to start a long-awaited turnaround of the Zips, who haven’t had a winning record since 2015, and have finished with at least a .500 record only four times since 2002. In fact, UB is 7-2 against the Zips since 2011. Moorhead was the head coach at Mississippi State from 2018-19 and at Fordham from 2012-15, and was an offensive coordinator at Penn State (2016-17) and at Oregon (2020-21).

Nov. 26 vs. Kent State, time TBA: Two years ago, the Bulls won a lopsided 70-41 game. Last year, the Golden Flashes won a 48-38 shootout. However, new quarterback Collin Schlee will take over the offense from quarterback Dustin Crum, who was second in the MAC in passing yards last season (3,187) but is now in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kent State returns Dante Cephas, a wide receiver who caught 82 passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games in 2021.