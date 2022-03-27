1977 Bonnies relish 2022 NIT run: 'Keep coming together and keep bonding together'

Jim Baron will never forget how he celebrated his 23rd birthday.

The final buzzer at Madison Square Garden sounded on March 20, 1977, in New York City, almost immediately after Essie Hollis sank a last-second layup. Baron and his teammates on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team jumped into each other’s arms and celebrated a 94-91 win against Houston that clinched the 1977 National Invitation Tournament championship.

Then, a rush of people flooded onto the court and swarmed the players. Among those fans were Baron’s brothers, his brother-in-law and his sister, who lived in Brooklyn and were in the stands that night.

“I grew up in Brooklyn, and I used to go to the Garden when I was a kid,” said Baron, a longtime college basketball coach who coached the Bonnies from 1992-2001, and coached Canisius College from 2012-16. “I went to see St. Bonaventure play in the Holiday Festival, with Bob Lanier, against Purdue (in 1969). The legacy Bonaventure has is second to none, and as a kid, I would go to watch them and whenever we went, it was an unbelievable experience.

“But we cut the net down in Madison Square Garden, and it was just absolutely incredible to do it, with my family in the Garden.”