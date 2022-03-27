1977 Bonnies relish 2022 NIT run: 'Keep coming together and keep bonding together'

Jim Baron will never forget how he celebrated his 23rd birthday.
The final buzzer at Madison Square Garden sounded on March 20, 1977, in New York City, almost immediately after Essie Hollis sank a last-second layup. Baron and his teammates on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team jumped into each other’s arms and celebrated a 94-91 win against Houston that clinched the 1977 National Invitation Tournament championship.
Then, a rush of people flooded onto the court and swarmed the players. Among those fans were Baron’s brothers, his brother-in-law and his sister, who lived in Brooklyn and were in the stands that night.
“I grew up in Brooklyn, and I used to go to the Garden when I was a kid,” said Baron, a longtime college basketball coach who coached the Bonnies from 1992-2001, and coached Canisius College from 2012-16. “I went to see St. Bonaventure play in the Holiday Festival, with Bob Lanier, against Purdue (in 1969). The legacy Bonaventure has is second to none, and as a kid, I would go to watch them and whenever we went, it was an unbelievable experience.
“But we cut the net down in Madison Square Garden, and it was just absolutely incredible to do it, with my family in the Garden.”
This year’s postseason run by the Bonnies coincides with the 45th anniversary of the program’s only NIT championship. The Bonnies (23-9) play Xavier (21-13) in an NIT semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, and the winner will face either Texas A&M or Washington State in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at MSG.
The semifinals and finals of the 2023-24 NIT will be relocated away from Madison Square Garden for at least the next two years, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The Bonnies will take to the floor of "The World's Most Famous Arena," to complete a season that began with a national ranking and expectations of making the NCAA Tournament and will end with expectations of winning the NIT title.
“Our goal, from the very beginning (of the NIT), was to try to get to Madison Square Garden,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said last week. “When you start off, you have to win three games, and it’s a long way off, and you take it one game at a time. And that’s what we’ve done.
“I think our guys have enough motivation, without thinking about that. But when we got into it, we wanted to win the NIT championship. That’s the goal. Whenever you start something, and there’s something at the end, you want to try to finish it. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Jim Satalin, who coached the Bonnies from 1973-82, plans to be there in New York City. So does Glenn Hagan, a guard on the 1977 team who now trains basketball players in Rochester.
“I’ll definitely be there,” said Satalin, a broadcaster for Syracuse men’s basketball games. “I would not miss this, at all. I would love to be a part of this.”
Winning in different circumstances
The NIT was a lot different 45 years ago. Only 16 teams earned NIT berths and only 32 earned NCAA Tournament berths; the NIT field now includes 32 teams and the NCAA field has 68.
Only the NIT’s opening-round games were played at campus sites in 1977 – Bona defeated Rutgers, 79-77, in overtime on March 10 at Princeton University – and the tournament moved to Madison Square Garden, where the Bonnies beat Oregon, 76-73, on March 15 and Villanova, 86-82, on March 17 to reach the championship game.
Bona trailed the Cougars by as many as 10 points in the second half, but Greg Sanders’ 22-foot jump shot with a little more than a minute left in regulation gave the Bonnies an 88-87 lead.
“I was open, and I just took the shot,” Sanders told the New York Times in 1977. “If I had missed, I wasn’t going to look at Coach (Satalin).”
For a coach, each game is a frenzied blur of micromanagement in the course of 40 minutes. Satalin said he doesn’t remember much about the championship game against Houston. He has two distinct memories of the NIT, though.
Before the semifinal against Villanova, Satalin and the Bonnies approached the media entrance of Madison Square Garden, and heard a raucous crowd in a nearby bar. The people inside wore either green for St. Patrick’s Day or brown for the Bonnies.
“I thought, ‘Hey, I should be in that bar drinking beer with those guys, and not be nervous as hell about this game,’ ” Satalin said.
Three days later, an NIT committee member who would become one of the many notable personalities in college basketball approached Satalin before the championship game.
Jim Valvano, then the coach at Iona, asked whom Satalin thought should be the tournament’s most valuable player if the Bonnies won.
“What?” a bewildered Satalin answered.
Valvano began listing each of Satalin’s players, and each player’s stats.
“Jim, I just want to win this thing,” Satalin said to Valvano, who led North Carolina State to the NCAA Tournament championship six years later.
Sanders scored 40 points and was named the tournament’s MVP.
“There were 13,000 people there, and I’ll bet about 90 percent of them were Bonnies fans,” Satalin said. “I expect the same. Xavier will have fans, and they’ll travel, but not like the Bonnies.”
‘We had a lot of personalities’
The 1977 Bonnies see similarities between this year’s program and the team that won Bona’s only NIT title.
Like this year's team, which includes five senior starters, the 1977 Bonnies were a tight-knit group, a collection of personalities that Satalin had to manage as a 30-year-old coach.
Sanders is Bona’s all-time leading scorer (2,238 points) who marched to the beat of his own drum. The forward from Washington, D.C., averaged 21.2 points that season, even if defensive rebounding wasn’t his strong suit.
Hagan was vivacious, outspoken and could gab all day – and still is and can – and he quickly connected with Baron, a guard who didn’t take flack from anyone, but who was ecstatic to be playing college basketball.
Tim Waterman, a center from Ohio, felt the same way about playing college basketball, and did what he was told to do: rebound, box out and get the ball.
Satalin, though, gave his players the freedom to organize within their ranks on the court. That license came from trust.
“Jim Satalin let us play,” said Hagan, whom the Philadelphia 76ers selected in the second round of the 1978 NBA draft. “You had Jim Baron, he was a coach on the court. I was loosey-goosey and over-cocky. We had a lot of personalities, and that’s what he had to deal with. He had to get us to play together, and he managed to do so. It was about handling those personalities.”
The 1977 Bonnies were also a team that made the conscious effort to galvanize itself.
“We talked about staying together, about unifying as a team and as a program,” said Baron, who retired from coaching in 2016 and lives in Florida. “It was our unity. We were talented – we had four guys drafted into the NBA from that team. We had some really, really good players but we also knew our roles, and that’s what staying together means. It means understanding our roles.”
Baron met with this year’s team during the Charleston (S.C.) Classic, and offered them some advice, both from a coaching perspective and from a playing perspective.
“The biggest thing I said to them is, ‘You’ve got to stick together. Stay away from the officials. Play the game. Keep coming together and keep bonding together.’
“That’s what it takes, because they have a chance to do something that a lot of people haven’t done. This is a tremendous feat. You fell short of going to the NCAAs but now you come to a point in the season that’s historic.”