Here are the Western New York softball coaches polls, with first-place votes in parentheses, through Friday's games.
LARGE SCHOOLS
Rk. School Pts.
1. Orchard Park (6) 60
2. Niagara Wheatfield 45
3. Williamsville East 42
4. Clarence 36
5. Williamsville South 32
6. Frontier 27
7. West Seneca East 25
8. Williamsville North 20
9. Niagara Falls 16
10. Nardin 12
Others receiving votes: Grand Island 6, Lancaster 5, Tonawanda 5.
SMALL SCHOOLS
Rk. School Pts.
1. Depew (4) 76
2. St. Mary's (4) 73
3. Olean 54
4. Fredonia 50
5. Iroquois 46
6. Westfield 29
7. Akron 28
8. Lake Shore 26
9. East Aurora 18
10. Portville 7
Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Gowanda 3.