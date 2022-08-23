Clippers rally past Bisons for wild 11-10 victory

The Columbus Clippers scored four runs in the ninth inning to tie the game Tuesday, and added a run in the 10th for a wild 11-10 victory over the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field.

David Fry’s double to left scored Bo Naylor and Oscar Mercado to pull the Clippers (67-48) even at 10-10. Then in the 10th, Brayan Rocchio hit a ball that deflected off second baseman Otto Lopez’s glove and into right field. Mitchell Tolman scored and Columbus had the lead. Matt Peacock, the Bisons’ eighth pitcher of the night, took the loss.

Buffalo (62-55) had the bats going early. Gabriel Moreno got the Herd going with a two-run double in the bottom of the first that scored Lopez and Spencer Horwitz. It was the 14th double of the season for Moreno, who took third on the play.

Nathan Lukes then belted a two-run homer to left-center field, giving Buffalo a 4-0 lead. It was his eighth homer of the year.

Columbus answered with a run in the third on Will Brennan’s run-scoring single to make it 4-1. The Clippers then took a 5-4 lead with a four-run fourth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Nolan Jones.

The Herd responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-5 lead. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Zack Collins each had two-run blasts in that frame.

LJ Talley was 3-for-4 with a home run in the fifth and two runs scored.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.