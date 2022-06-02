Clarence wins first Section VI Class A girls lacrosse title since 2003; Eden/North Collins captures Class D

Clarence got off to a red-hot start in the first half and held off a furious Lancaster comeback en route to a 13-11 triumph in the Section VI Class A girls lacrosse championship on Thursday at Sparky Adams field in Kenmore.

The Red Devils (15-2), the no. 2 seed in the tournament, won their first sectional girls lacrosse title since 2003. Top-seeded Lancaster (16-2) had won 14 of the last 17 championships since then, including the last three in a row.

Clarence scored two minutes into the game and went on a five-goal run through the first half, eventually building a 9-2 halftime lead over perennial juggernaut Lancaster.

“All season I think that we’ve been struggling to get that fire and come off as strong as we did, and to pull it off in this game is what we needed and I think we really came together as a team,” said Clarence junior Leighton Parlato, who notched four goals for the Red Devils, two in the first half.

“The girls knew they had to come in and play hard and gritty and that was the only way they were going to beat Lancaster,” Vandenburgh said.

Natalie Myslinski had three goals and an assist for Clarence while Anna Memminger had two scores. Star senior Madison Maciag led Lancaster with five goals and three assists while also winning several faceoffs.

Clarence’s attack was unstoppable in the first half. Katie Rice opened the Red Devils scoring spree two minutes into the game with a score from the right side of the net. Madison Maciag evened up the game with 19:30 left in the first half after she drove to the Clarence net and scored.

Parlato’s first goal of the night put the Red Devils back on top, 2-1, after a nice save by Clarence goalie Kayla Rivera and a drive. Her second goal of the night quickly followed to put the Red Devils up 3-1.

The floodgates opened from there. Goals from Anna Memminger, Natalie Myslinski, and Elle Ridge put the Red Devils up 6-1. Clarence found constant success flooding the middle of the Legends’ zone, and though Lancaster got a goal back on a goal from Madison Handley, Clarence enjoyed a seven-goal lead headed into halftime.

But Clarence knew that a tough rival opponent like Lancaster would certainly adjust.

Sure enough, Lancaster opened the second half like the multi-time champs that they are. Seconds into the second half, Maciag notched her second goal of the game crossing in front of the net. Lancaster won three straight face-offs to open the second half and scored on each possession.

Clarence began to make mistakes. An overthrown shot was returned by Lancaster into the Clarence zone and turned into a goal while an offensive foul gave the Legends possession after a promising transition for the Red Devils.

Maciag especially was outstanding in finding the back of the net, often crossing over from the left side and shooting. Suddenly, Clarence’s imposing halftime lead had been whittled down to 13-11 with just over a minute to spare and the Legends in the Red Devils zone.

“My big thing is just locking down and trusting my defense,” Clarence goalie Kayla Rivera said of the Legends’ looming comeback. “Don’t focus on that, just focus on what’s coming.”

With time winding down, Lancaster made one last push to score. “I knew if I let it in, I would blame it on myself and I didn’t want to let the team down. I think we pulled it together at the end,” said Rivera.

As time expired, she made one last save for the Red Devils to preserve the lead and secure the victory.

Clarence will advance in the state tournament to challenge Section V’s Class A champ Rush-Henrietta on Saturday at Pittsford-Sutherland High School at 11 a.m. But for now, they’ll enjoy its first sectional gold in nearly two decades.

“It really meant a lot to us. The girls really wanted it this year,” Vandenburgh said among a deafening cheer from her team.

Raiders win Class D

In the Class D championship earlier at Sparky Adams, Eden/North Collins defeated Gowanda, 15-10, for its third sectional title in four seasons.

Junior Brynn Hall paced the Raiders (8-9) with five goals while senior Danielle Gephart notched four goals. Sydney Minier and Gracie Williams scored a pair of goals each and Sara Dibble had one goal to round out Eden’s scoring.

Chloe Luther led Gowanda with seven goals and three assists. Ke’ya Stevens, Lily Scanlan, and Aailyah Stevens scored once apiece for the Panthers (4-11). Eden/North Collins maintained a 9-5 lead headed into halftime and was able to close off Gowanda.

The Raiders will advance to play Section V’s Palmyra-Macedon on Saturday at Pittsford-Sutherland High School at 6 p.m. in the NYSPHSAA tournament.