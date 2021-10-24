Clarence, East Aurora, Eden earn ECIC swimming team titles

Clarence ended another Orchard Park run in girls swimming on Friday, unseating the Quakers as the ECIC I team champion at Clarence Friday. And, the Red Devils did it by taking only one first place, in the 1-meter diving.
A week ago Clarence ended OP’s long winning streak in dual meets, with a 93-90 victory.
On Saturday at the Maryvale pool, though, East Aurora continued to dominate the ECIC Division II meet, claiming the team title for the sixth season in a row.
Clarence scored most heavily in two events, 59 points in the 100 breaststroke and 52 in the diving, for 417 points to 365 for runner-up OP. Frontier was third at 298.
Seventh-grader Ainslee Graham won the diving for Clarence with 331.10 points and teammate Sophia Matuch, a senior, was second.
Aside from that, the best individual finish for Clarence was a second place by Sofia Hall in the 100 backstroke.
Orchard Park had four individual winners plus the 200-yard medley relay of senior Isabella Mikulec, sophomore Natalie Kassirer, senior Mia Bogulski and senior Emily Blake (1:52.18) and the 400 relay of Mikulec, eight-grader Penelope Choroser, Blake and Bogulski (3:42.41). Both relays won in state meet qualifying times.
Bogulski, a senior, won the Fran Mercer Memorial Outstanding Swimmer award presented by the WNY Swim Officials Association. She came in first in the 100 fly and second in the 200 free, both with state qualifying times. She was the defending champion in the 200 but was second this time to a 1:56.97 clocking by Zoe Zawodzinski of Frontier.
Blake repeated as 200 individual medley champion in 2:13.74. Mikulec of the Quakers won the 100 backstroke (1:00.71) for the second time in the ECIC meet. The other Orchard Park first-place was Kassirer in the 100 breaststroke.
Other individual winners in the ECIC Division I meet included double-winner Amalie Larsen of Sweet Home (50 and 100 free) and Madison McKinney of Lancaster (500 free). Zawodzinski anchored Frontier’s winning 200 relay.
In the Division II meet, East Aurora’s 389 points topped Amherst’s 358 with Starpoint third at 316.
East Aurora had two double-winners in Jessica Drozdowski (Mercer Award winner) in the 200 IM and 100 fly and Erin Zagrobelny in the 50 and 100 freestyles. The Blue Devils’ Caroline Kloc won the 100 backstroke. Kloc, senior Grace Kwitek, Drozdowski, Zagrobelny and junior Anna Brinker swam on EA’s winning relays.
Other winners: Bridget Reilly of Williamsville South (200 freestyle), Natalie Weissman of West Seneca East (1-meter diving) and Starpoint’s Kylie Kwoka (500 freestyle) and Adriana Martino (100 breaststroke).
Reilly, an eighth-grader, swam anchor for Williamsville South’s winning 400 freestyle relay (3:50.47) after senior Tarin Rietz, sophomore Fiona Reilly, senior Maddie Lee.
In the ECIC III meet at Maryvale Saturday, First places by freshman Grace Canfield in the 50 (27.29) and 100 (59.26) freestyles and others by junior Savannah Koszuta in the 1-meter diving (323.65 points) and senior Samantha Crowe in the backstroke (1:10.18) led Eden to the ECIC III championship at Maryvale on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders had 394 points, to top Alden’s 374 and Spingville’s 268.
Maryvale senior Sonya Strong (Mercer Award winner) doubled in the 200 (2:10.33) and 500 (5:57.92) freestyles. Junior Elizabeth Sirgey of Tonawanda won the individual medley (2:33.39) and 100 butterfly (1:07.67). Izzy King of Alden, an eighth-grader, won the breaststroke in 1:21.30.
In the CCAA meets at Olean, Panama in Division 2 led the overall scoring with 469 team points while the combined Southwestern-Jamestown team led Division 1 with 347.
Alexis Trietley of Olean (50, 500 free) and Tori Spacciapolli of Fredonia (IM, 100 breaststroke).
Panama won all but three of the 11 events in the CCAA 2 meet. Cassandra Lyon, Emery Watkins and Evelyn Montagna were double winners for Panama while Watkins, Montagna swan on the winning medley and 200 freestyle relays with Desiree Putt and Jalyn Linton.