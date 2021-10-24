Clarence, East Aurora, Eden earn ECIC swimming team titles

Clarence ended another Orchard Park run in girls swimming on Friday, unseating the Quakers as the ECIC I team champion at Clarence Friday. And, the Red Devils did it by taking only one first place, in the 1-meter diving.

A week ago Clarence ended OP’s long winning streak in dual meets, with a 93-90 victory.

On Saturday at the Maryvale pool, though, East Aurora continued to dominate the ECIC Division II meet, claiming the team title for the sixth season in a row.

Clarence scored most heavily in two events, 59 points in the 100 breaststroke and 52 in the diving, for 417 points to 365 for runner-up OP. Frontier was third at 298.

Seventh-grader Ainslee Graham won the diving for Clarence with 331.10 points and teammate Sophia Matuch, a senior, was second.

Aside from that, the best individual finish for Clarence was a second place by Sofia Hall in the 100 backstroke.

Orchard Park had four individual winners plus the 200-yard medley relay of senior Isabella Mikulec, sophomore Natalie Kassirer, senior Mia Bogulski and senior Emily Blake (1:52.18) and the 400 relay of Mikulec, eight-grader Penelope Choroser, Blake and Bogulski (3:42.41). Both relays won in state meet qualifying times.