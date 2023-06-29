NASHVILLE – The McCarthy Family of Clarence Center added another drafted player Thursday morning when defenseman Gavin McCarthy was selected 86th overall (third round) by the Sabres.

Among Buffalo-area natives, only Justin Bailey (No. 52 in 2012) was drafted higher by the Sabres than McCarthy.

McCarthy attended the draft with several family members, including his parents and his brother, Case, a fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2019.

“It’s definitely amazing, going home – back to my home rink, “Gavin said. “I’m just super excited to earn every opportunity I can get there.

“This whole year, it’s been a long year leading into the draft and I hadn’t really thought of where (he was going), but obviously, the Sabres picked me and I couldn’t be more happy to be going back home.”

McCarthy said he “definitely saw some familiar faces at the (Sabres’ draft) table,” after he donned a blue No. 23 jersey and was greeted by team officials.

The draft started today around 10:15 a.m., so McCarthy had a little bit of a wait.

“It gets anxious up there (in the stands) and you just have to stay patient and wherever you go, it’s the best place and they’ll be happy to have you – that’s why they picked you,” he said. “It’s a little stressful, but I would have been honored to be drafted by anybody.”

McCarthy, whose favorite Sabres player was Jack Eichel, is expected to participate in development camp this weekend.

“It’s a 30-minute drive from my house,” McCarthy said. “It will be really cool going down there for a different reason this time.”

Gavin will join Case at Boston University this season.

A 6-foot-2, right-shot defenseman, Gavin was ranked No. 52 among North American skaters.

McCarthy, who turned 18 earlier this month, played the last two years for Muskegon of the United States Hockey League, posting totals of 10 goals and 30 assists in 95 regular season games.

McCarthy sustained a patella injury last December that sidelined him for part of the season.

“That was my first real major injury,” he said. “Dealing with that and dealing with being off the ice for that long and staying occupied and working hard and coming back from the injury was pretty hard, too. Building the strength in that leg (back) up and learning how to come back from injuries and be the same player when you come back as you were before – I learned a ton from it.”

This story will be updated.